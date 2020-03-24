MUMBAI — A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to take the lockdown seriously, popular singer and perfomer Daler Mehndi appealed to the people in his own inimitable style. In a video release, he was seen making an appeal to the people that the PM has appealed to keep social distancing. Reacting to people coming out on streets he said it is a case of “Aa bail mujhe maar (inviting trouble).”
He also says in the video, “There is no medicine as yet for it and it will take time for it. So don’t deal with it in a casual manner by stepping out of your homes.”
In the end he sings few lines to boost the morale of everyone: “Hum Jitenge Milengi Badhiyan / Hum Jitenge, Haan Hum Jitenge / Milengi Badhiyan Aur Darega Corona Corona / O! Log Kahenge Surma! Surma! Surma! Surma!” (We will win and people will congratulate us.We will win, definitely we’ll win. And Corona will get scared; and people will say “Leader, leader, leader!’)”
Obviously, the exact Punjabi translation to English sucks. But that will barely matter to fans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.