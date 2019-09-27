MUMBAI — Touted as the youngest singing sensation, Dhvani Bhanushali is basking in the success of her two back-to-back chartbusters, “Leja Re” and “Vaaste.” Both tracks have garnered a combined viewership of more than 1 billion on T-Series’ YouTube channel in this era when music is seen rather than heard! Bhanushali is a T-Series artiste, and is the daughter of Vinod Bhanushali, President - Marketing, Media & Publishing, T-Series.
“Leja Re” that released November 2018 had become an instant hit and today stands with more than 458 million views—it is Bhanushali’s first solo single in the Hindi music industry, though she had already rendered a film song in “Dilbar” (“Satyameva Jayate”) and the music video “Ishare Tere” with Guru Randhawa.
“Vaaste” also became a massive hit in just four months, making it the most-liked Hindi song on YouTube. It has now garnered more than 541 million views on YouTube.
Joining the celebrations with the singer are director-duo Radhika Rao & Vinay Sapru, who directed both the music videos and have helped her every day to give her best. The man behind both these songs is none other than another youth sensation—Tanishk Bagchi. Bagchi and Bhanushali have given several hits together like “Leje Re,” “Vaaste,” “Dilbar” and the recent “Psycho Saiyaan.”
Ecstatic with the response, Bhanushali says, “I have always wanted to become a pop singer and I am working each day to make my dream a reality. With so much love the audiences have been giving my songs, it adds faith in my dream to do better.”
“I would like to thank everyone who has helped me achieve this – Bhushan (Kumar)-sir for his faith, Tanishk-sir for helping me learn every time we make a new song, Vinay-sir and Radhika ma’am for their push to let me give my best. And most importantly my family, who has supported me in living my dreams, and make me who I am.”
Kumar added, "At such a young age, Dhvani has proved her versatility as a singer and also successfully carved a niche for herself in the music industry and I'm really proud of her.”
Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru feel that pop music in India is at the cusp of a great revival. “When we heard Dhvani sing we felt her vibe immediately. We knew that this young voice with her fresh face would be the big ice-breaker.”
