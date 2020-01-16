MUMBAI — Standing tall on the Indian rap scene, Naezy marked the Desi Hip-Hop Day Jan. 8 with the release of “Maghreb.”
The torchbearer of Indian Hip-Hop, rapper Naezy The Baa had released his first song “Aafat” that changed the Indian Hip-Hop space. Six years down, the voice of the ‘gully’ (the hit film “Gully Boy” was inspired by his life) drops his debut album “Maghreb,” presented by Big Bang Music.
Staying true to Naezy’s roots, “Maghreb” (meaning “West” in Arabic) is centered round the streets, but also delves into the light-hearted themes of love and camaraderie. Through this album, Naezy wants to bring out and highlight many social issues in the country, the realities of his street and neighborhood and other relevant topics.
Being a true fan of the West culture, he brings in a flavor of his understanding of the West. Talking about it, Naezy said, “I always wanted to release an album. All my life, the West has been my inspiration; the sun sets in the west, Hip- Hop originated in the west but my roots belong here in the east. India is east to the world but I represent the west of our country. This album is a flavor of the west but still maintains a core Indian expression since it is written in Hindi and Urdu. I am calling it “Maghreb,” which means the West.”
He goes on, “A lot of my thoughts and emotions have been piling up. I am glad and super-stoked that I got this opportunity to share it with the world, yet a little nervous since it’s my first album. I want to reach the hearts of the people, spread love and awareness, tell stories about the streets, inspire people and elevate the Hip-Hop scene. This album is a statement that we’ve arrived and we’re here to stay.”
“With Naezy’s debut album, the idea was to showcase all sides of Naezy as an artiste, expanding the desi Hip-Hop genre to fresher and light-hearted themes while keeping it balanced with hard-hitting socially-relevant anthems, and creating a project that personifies Naezy and his idea of Asli Hip-Hop..” commented Gaurav Wadhwa, CEO and co-founder of Big Bang Music.
Naezy has created a niche for himself and has inspired several Hip-Hop artistes across the country to take up the genre. For “Maghreb,” Naezy has collaborated with international artistes such as Byg Byrd and Compa, as well as the Indian Hip-Hop producer, Karan Kanchan.
