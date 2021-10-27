MUMBAI — “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” recently bid goodbye to Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi aka Kartik and Naira/Sirat respectively. We will now see new actors taking forward this beautiful story produced by Director’s Kut (Rajan Shahi).
In a new promo on Star Plus, we see Harshad Chopda as Abhimanyu, Pranali Rathod as Akshara and Karishma Sawant as Aarohi. This will be Karishma Sawant’s debut in the television industry and she is super excited about it. She said that being a newbie in the industry and having the pleasure of being a part of such a huge show is like a dream come true for her.
“Right now, I am just looking to do something out of the box that challenges me and seems beyond my reach. People can expect a lot of surprises from me, as I am surprising myself every day. I am really looking forward to the appreciation and love of the audience for my new journey on Hindi television,” she said. Pranali Rathod also spoke about her character and shared her excitement on joining the show. Rathod said, “I am over the moon to have received this great opportunity and extremely thrilled to be a part of such a huge show, and I greatly hope for the audience to accept and love my character. As soon as I was handed the script, there was no turning back from there as not everybody gets to be a part of a show like this.”
In the latest promo, we saw Akshara selecting a scarf, which is also like by her sister Aarohi. Aarohi tells Akshara that the scarf will look better on her. Akshara agrees and says that it will definitely look better on Aarohi. Later, the two move to a lakeside where Akshara tells Aarohi that if they throw a coin in this lake whatever they wish will happen.
Just then, Abhimanyu enters and Aarohi is mesmerized. She snatches the coin from Akshara’s hand and throws the coin in the lake and says that Abhimanyu is really handsome and she wishes that he falls in love with her. While Abhimanyu loves Akshara and wishes that he gets her, Akshara wishes that all of Aarohi’s wishes come true.
