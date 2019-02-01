MUMBAI—Breaking through the stereotype, the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highway safety advertisements featuring the incredible Akshay Kumar have effectively proclaimed in the midst of other social awareness campaigns. Made for ‘Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha’ and titled as “Road Kisi Ke Baap Ki Nahi Hai,” the series of three engaging Ads has won the Best Advertising Campaign of 2018 along with another honor in the CSR category. The commercial won the award at Exchange4Media Prime Time Awards
Conceptualized by a team of 4, the 25-year-old Sayali Kulkarni, Ad Guru Bharat Dabholkar, Divya Radhakrishnan, and Kiran Virnekar, formed the idea and executed it effectively for the campaign which turned into web sensation immediately after the launch. Directed by the ace film-maker R. Balki, it is one of the rare occasions where a government has received the best campaign of the year.
Sayali Kulkarni, one of the brainchild of the campaign said, "It resembles a living dream to see an idea flourish and become a trend in no time. While we were sketching the concept, we had to keep the youth in mind and other lingos that could instantly strike a note with everybody. I feel very overpowered, and it is pride to be related to such a reason."
While the Government is taking dynamic measures to create awareness, we hope to see some additionally intriguing campaigns in near future.
