SAN FRANCISCO, CA - The Association of Indo Americans (AIA), a conglomeration of 38+ Indian non-profit organizations in the San Francisco Bay Area, celebrated “Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav” to mark India’s Republic Day. The event, a virtual one because of the ongoing pandemic was streamed live on YouTube.
The chief guest of the celebration, India’s consul general in San Francisco, Dr. T.V. Nagendra Prasad, in his address lauded the vibrancy and vigor of the Indian American community in the Bay Area. He also spoke of the major role played by them in strengthening the friendship between the US and India with their social, economic, and cultural engagement in mainstream America.
Several elected officials joined and addressed the gathering including, CA senator Dave Cortese, assemblymembers Bill Quirk, Ash Kalra and Alex Lee; Alameda county supervisor David Haubert, Santa Clara county supervisor Otto Lee, Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf, Sunnyvale mayor Larry Klein, Fremont vice mayor Raj Salwan, San Ramon vice mayor Sridhar Verose, Santa Clara vice mayor Sudhanshu Jain and Santa Clara councilmember Kevin Park.
Their messages were followed by representatives from each of the supporting organizations of AIA addressing the gathering. During the program, there were dance performances by Tarangini School of Kathak Dance, Aerodance and Bay Area Nritya Gurukul. Popular singers Shreedhar Ganapathy, Balaji Tamirisa and Sesha Prasad rendered patriotic and film numbers.
