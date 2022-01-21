BJP Offers Two Seats to Manohar Parrikar's Son in Goa
PANAJI (ANI)

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Jan.20

said the central leaders of BJP are in conversation with Utpal

Parrikar, son of late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, and have

offered him two constituencies to contest election in the upcoming

Goa Assembly polls.

The ruling BJP party announced 34 candidates for the upcoming

Goa Assembly elections earlier in the day in which Utpal Parrikar

name was not included. &quot;I am sure that this issue will be resolved

and he will consider the offer,&quot; Sawant said.

He took a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal

and said that he made statements on every issue for his political

benefits. &quot;Kejriwal always makes statements for his political

benefit just like he did today. He speaks different things in Goa

and Delhi. I hope people recognize this kind of leader,&quot; Sawant

said.

His remarks came after Kejriwal offered an AAP ticket to Utpal as

BJP did not include his name in its candidates&#39; list for Goa polls.

In a tweet, Kejriwal slammed BJP and said they have adopted

&quot;use and throw policy&quot; even with the Parrikar family therefore AAP

made the offer to Utpal.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on Feb. 14. The counting of

votes will take place on Mar. 10.

