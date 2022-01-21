BJP Offers Two Seats to Manohar Parrikar's Son in Goa

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Jan.20
said the central leaders of BJP are in conversation with Utpal
Parrikar, son of late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, and have
offered him two constituencies to contest election in the upcoming
Goa Assembly polls.
The ruling BJP party announced 34 candidates for the upcoming
Goa Assembly elections earlier in the day in which Utpal Parrikar
name was not included. "I am sure that this issue will be resolved
and he will consider the offer," Sawant said.
He took a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal
and said that he made statements on every issue for his political
benefits. "Kejriwal always makes statements for his political
benefit just like he did today. He speaks different things in Goa
and Delhi. I hope people recognize this kind of leader," Sawant
said.
His remarks came after Kejriwal offered an AAP ticket to Utpal as
BJP did not include his name in its candidates' list for Goa polls.
In a tweet, Kejriwal slammed BJP and said they have adopted
"use and throw policy" even with the Parrikar family therefore AAP
made the offer to Utpal.
Goa will go to the assembly polls on Feb. 14. The counting of
votes will take place on Mar. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.