Global freelancer SEO services market is expected to grow from $8.81 billion in 2020 to $9.53 billion in 2021, translating to a CAGR of 8.2% according to a report by Business Wire. The growth is mainly due to companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the pandemic. The market is expected to reach $19.5 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 19.7%.
Modern digital marketing trends are complicated and have evolved over the years. In this article, we have listed the top seven digital marketing tools that will be the trendiest in 2022. The trends, either influenced by the pandemic or the need for greater exposure, will help business and marketers to focus their aim in order to reap optimal profits.
Virtual Events
Pre-covid, live events were an extremely profitable industry for marketers. Now, out of necessity, virtual events have had to take the place of live events until the pandemic is over. Now it is likely that virtual events will continue well after the pandemic has ended. According to the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA), 71% of event professionals include interactive features to their virtual events. 69% will use a webinar format, 62% abbreviate programs and another 62% have been inviting livestream speakers. Seeing that 48% of respondents in a PCMA survey said hesitancy to travel will remain post-pandemic, it seems that virtual events are here to stay.
Omnichannel Marketing
Omnichannel marketing allows you to monitor all customer interactions across channels without losing context. It provides clarity of the interactions and also assists in giving customers a strong sense of the brand identity across multiple digital channels. Omnichannel marketing promotes the idea that the business is consistent, which customers attach a positive emotion to, bringing them back to use the services of the business. Omnichannel marketing does not cover customer service, but also making products, services, and marketing communications available in all channels. To incorporate omnichannel marketing into your business, the use of a CRM platform would assist in jumping across channels easily, without losing consistency and context.
Artificial Intelligence and Analytics
28% of marketers use AI for product recommendations and 26% use it to optimize existing campaigns, according to a Blueshift report. Data and automate marketing-related processes are collected and analyzed by marketers who use AI and analytics. AI assists in marketing management, strategic marketing planning, and automate digital marketing processes. AI and analytics are currently used by search engines and digital marketplaces to increase efficiency and profits.
Progressive Web Apps (PWAs)
PWAs behave like an app, but are actually app-like browser-driven web pages. They create an illusion of an app, and at times can be installed. Examples of PWAs are Twitter, Airbnb, Yummly, Facebook, Hulu, and Netflix. PWAs are reliable, fast and engaging, and have to run under HTTPS, include a Web App Manifest and implement a service worker. If these criteria are met, the PWAs are able to be on a user’s home screen. This allows users to see the PWA when they first open their browsers, creating more traffic and engagement.
Voice Search
The US received 24% of the global smart speaker market shipments in 2019 according to Canalys. This shows that voice search usage is expected to rise as in 2022. Examples of smart speaker devices are Alexa, Cortana, and Siri. It would be smart for a business to have their content optimized for voice search. By doing so they would be included in voice search results when they are made locally, which increases the possibility of customers and sales. There are many resources available on how to create a website that’s optimized for voice searches.
Augmented Reality
Augmented reality, working in conjunction with omnichannel marketing campaigns, can be used to achieve higher customer engagement. An example of augmented reality would be the Pokemon Go game, a range of touchpoints, a feature film, games, cartoon series, and merchandise. Stunts like this creates a hype and keeps engagement high. It is also possible to use augmented reality in conjunction with PWAs and digital content to heighten engagement.
Native Advertising
Native ads are created to seem as if they are a part of the content. Seeing that ads are not popularly liked by most due to its intrusive nature, native ads solves this problem. Examples of native ads are endorsements in music videos and product placement in movies. They often seem to be incidental, but they have been strategically placed. Although native advertising is not a new phenomenon, it is underused by companies. Seeing that ad blockers may be used online, native ads are able to slip past them and are still able to reach the target audience. Using native ads in conjunction with omnichannel marketing will assist in reaching an even larger audience.
In Conclusion
To keep up with the digital marketing trends, marketers need to be consistent in doing their research. Digital marketing can prove to be simple and extremely effective as long as you’re able to keep riding the wave.
