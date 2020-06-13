A shop named Corona Mall in Varanasi, India, sells all kinds of coronavirus anti-infection products under one roof. (IANS photo)

As the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, American Express India has pledged 9 crore rupees towards support of funds and organizations that are helping combat the COVID-19 outbreak.
This includes the PM CARES fund and partnership with not for profit organizations in areas of mobilizing essential supplies to the families, providing medical kits, feeding healthcare professionals as well as developing and providing protective gear to serve the most vulnerable sections of society.
“These grants will help provide protective equipment and feed people impacted, among other critical needs through various community welfare initiatives. In times like these, all we need is to come together to support the efforts of healthcare workers, NGOs and government organizations in this fight against COVID-19,” Manoj Adlakha, SVP and CEO, American Express Banking Corp, India, stated in a press release.
The 9 crores has been committed in various forms of financial support to back the tireless work of those on the front lines of this global crisis. This includes contributions to the Prime Minister CARES Fund as well as to local organizations in India.
American Express India has also partnered for an initiative called “Hunger Heroes” that will help distribute dry ration and essential supplies to the families of 10,000 food delivery riders, severely impacted by the pandemic. It will focus on mobilizing essential supplies to ride out the loss of income, while staying available to resume jobs when the situation gets better.
The proposed project would be implemented across India, with a specific focus in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where e-commerce logistics and online food delivery services have been affected the most due to COVID:19 lockdown, added the release.
All efforts have been complemented by partnering with the NASSCOM Foundation for donation of 11,150 Personal Protective Equipment kits including N-95 masks to hospitals in the National Capital region.
Another partnership with Samhita (“Collective Good Foundation”) is enabling American Express to procure PPE kits and other essentials for frontline healthcare and sanitation workers and isolation kits/ beds for hospitals to support health Infrastructure in the National Capital region, Mumbai, Bangalore and Pune.
