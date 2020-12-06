Asian American Hotel Owners Association vice chair Vinay Patel has been appointed to a two-year term on the U.S. Travel and Tourism Advisory Board.
The board advises the secretary of commerce on issues facing the travel and tourism industry, according to a news release.
Current Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross appointed Patel to the 32-member board to join representatives from companies and organizations connected to the industry, it said.
Patel also is president of Fairbrook Hotels in Chantilly, Virginia, which owns and operates 11 properties, and is on the advisory board for “She Has a Deal,” an organization that promotes hotel ownership for women through education, networking, and mentorship.
“Travel and tourism will play a vital role in jumpstarting our economy as our nation begins its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Indian American said in a statement. “I am honored to serve on the Travel and Tourism Advisory Board during this critical time for our country and our industry.”
Earlier this year, the Travel and Tourism Advisory Board addressed restoring consumer confidence in the travel industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Its recommendations included supporting more, accelerated testing for the disease, better integration of public health policies in travel industry standards, and a series of communication initiatives by the Department of Commerce to reassure travelers, the release notes.
Patel also serves on the Virginia Hospitality and Tourism Association’s board of directors and is the president of the Herndon Hospitality Association. Previously, he served on the boards of directors of AHLA and the Loudoun, Virginia, Convention Visitors Bureau, his bio notes.
“The hotel industry felt the impact of COVID-19 from the onset of the pandemic. The catastrophic declines in occupancy rates and revenues make it increasingly likely that the industry will not recover until 2023,” said Cecil Staton, AAHOA president and CEO. “AAHOA applauds Vinay’s appointment to the Board. His experience and insight are a valuable addition to discussions about the role travel and tourism will play during the recovery and beyond.”
