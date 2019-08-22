Intercon World Aug. 14 announced Dr. Ganapathi Pulipaka as the recipient of the Top 50 Technology Leader Award.
Pulipaka was presented with the award during the AI Intercon Technology conference which took place from June 18 through June 20 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Pulipaka was honored for his contribution to artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science; for the past five years on Twitter as a machine learning and data science influencer; as a contributor to thought leadership and of project implementation articles on Medium, Data Driven Investor, LinkedIn, GitHub; as a best-selling author of two books on Amazon and other eBooks that have reached all-time high rankings from the world's largest book ratings authority; and also for writing another 400 research papers as part of academic research programs for PostDocs and Ph.D. candidates.
An Indian American data scientist and AI luminary, he has been featured in top-tier magazines and news and industry publications and was a speaker for multiple media distribution networks and some of the top media station affiliates.
At the Intercon conference, Pulipaka gave a motivational keynote speech on Deep Reinforcement Learning and the landscape of machine learning and artificial intelligence that inspired the audience, the release said.
He noted that the MIT Technology Review has downloaded 16,625 research papers from arxiv that are publicly available under the computer science and artificial intelligence section through November 2018.
Pulipaka is a chief data scientist at Accenture for AI strategy, architecture, application development of Machine Learning, Deep Learning algorithms, the release noted.
He has 20-plus years of experience as the SAP Technical Development and Integration Lead for 30 project implementations for Fortune 500 companies and more than nine years of AI research and development experience.
He is a postdoc research scholar in computer science engineering, doctor of computer science in Machine Learning, AI, Big Data Analytics from Colorado Technical University, Colorado Springs, and has a Ph.D. in information systems, data analytics, business administration and enterprise resource management at U.C. Irvine.
He has been recognized as Top IoT Influencer on edge computing, fog computing, and cloud computing by 10Fold Communications, an American research publication company in San Francisco, California, that is known for high-tech integrated solutions and has helped build billions of dollars in value for 400-plus complex technologies companies.
Pulipaka is a pioneering AI scientist, who started introducing Python IDEs, Jupyter notebooks and Google collaboratory notebooks to data science enthusiasts and aspirants on Twitter as early as 2015, along with his coverage on big data analytics, IoT, cloud computing, programming languages, supercomputing, HPC, and data science, which got him ranked as No. 3 Data Science and Machine Learning Influencer for 2017 by KCore Analytics; he was also ranked as the No. 4 Machine Learning and No. 3 Data Science and Deep Learning Influencer in 2018 by KCore Analytics and recognized as #5 Data Science Influencer by Onalytica and Joe Fields in 2018, according to his bio.
Pulipaka was also recognized as one of the Top 10 Most Influential Artificial Intelligence Executives in the world in 2019 by Analytics Insight Magazine on MarketWatch, Finance Yahoo, and a number of other top-tier websites.
He is also a global premier speaker and was a speaker in May 2019 in Orlando, Florida, at the SAPPHIRE ASUG conference, and has released a number of videos interviewing the top CXO executives of SAP.
He also published an eBook for SAP for the SAPPHIRE ASUG conference 2019, apart from several other eBooks published in 2017 and 2018 for SAP Leonardo IoT Digital Supply Chain Management and Change HealthCare, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.