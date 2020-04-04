Mastercard announced that company president and chief executive officer Ajay Banga will transition to the role of executive chairman of the Board of Directors of Mastercard Incorporated. The Indian American executive is scheduled to take on the new role Jan. 1, 2021, the company said in a news release. Mastercard’s board unanimously elected Michael Miebach to become CEO and a member of the Board and, as part of the transition, will become president, the release said.
• Clearwater Analytics announced that Subi Sethi has joined Clearwater as chief client officer to lead the firm’s global operations team. Sethi has extensive experience driving operational transformation to deliver highly scalable solutions for global companies. Prior to Clearwater, she led the end-to-end operations at UnitedHealth Group’s Optum Global Solutions, and also worked at Genpact in a variety of leadership roles, according to a company news release. Sethi has specialized in technology platforms and the intelligent automation space including robotic process automation, visualization, machine learning, and AI applied to various business functions, it said.
• Mr. Cooper Group Inc. announced the appointment of Shveta Mujumdar to its board of directors. Mujumdar currently serves as vice president of Corporate Development for Intuit, according to a Mr. Cooper Group news release. Prior to her current role at Intuit, she served in the same role at Lynda.com, an online learning platform, up until and through the sale to LinkedIn for $1.5 billion, it said. Additionally, Mujumdar has held various strategy, corporate development and financial advisory roles at QuinStreet, Live Nation/Ticketmaster, Goldman Sachs and Deloitte. She holds a B.A. and M.A. in economics from the University of Southern California and an M.B.A. from the U.C. Berkeley, her bio notes.
• TravelCenters of America Inc. has elected Rajan Penkar to the company’s Board as an independent director, the company said in a new release. Penkar founded Supply Chain Advisory Services LLC in 2014 and is currently the company’s president. Previously he served as senior vice president and president of Supply Chain of Sears Holdings Corporation and held various executive positions with United Parcel Service Inc., the news release added.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
