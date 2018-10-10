San Diego, Calif.-based company ID Analytics, a consumer risk management company and Symantec subsidiary, has named Ajay Nigam as its chief executive officer.
Nigam joined ID Analytics as the company’s senior vice president of product and technology in May 2017 and has been responsible for leading the company’s strategy and roadmap to bring new products to market. In his new role as CEO, he will report to Nico Popp, senior vice president for information protection, at Symantec, a company news release said.
“As the authentication and fraud markets continue to converge, businesses need comprehensive solutions that address both cyber risk and fraud risk,” Nigam said in a statement. “Our collaboration with Symantec and our credit risk and fraud expertise combine cyber insights with identity and fraud intelligence to deliver a persistent level of trust through all business transactions,” the Indian American executive added.
Before joining ID Analytics, Nigam, who has more than 20 years of executive leadership experience, served as senior vice president of products for BrightPoint Security, later acquired by ServiceNow.
Prior to BrightPoint, he served as chief product officer for two successful security start-ups. Earlier in his career, Nigam held strategic and executive leadership roles within product management at Verisign, formerly a Symantec company.
He was also the founding co-chair of the O-Auth open standard for authorization, and is a frequent speaker on security, privacy, mobile commerce/payments and cloud services strategies at industry events.
A graduate of the University of Jabalpur (bachelor’s) and a Fellow of Institution of Electronic and Telecom Engineering, Nigam succeeds Scott Carter, who left ID Analytics in July to pursue other interests.
