Albertsons Companies recently announced that Indian American Vivek Sankaran, chief executive officer at PepsiCo Foods North America, has been appointed president and CEO.
Sankaran officially took over the post on April 25.
“It is a great privilege to join a company that has such deep roots in American retail,” said Sankaran in a statement
“Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel Osco, Shaw's, ACME, Tom Thumb, Randall’s, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs – all of these banners and more in the Albertsons Companies family of stores have hundreds of years of combined history.
“Our stores are integral to the lives of millions of customers each week,” Sankaran added. “I’m excited to build on the legacies of past CEOs Bob Miller and Jim Donald who both laid a solid foundation for success, and look forward to working with our associates to realize the opportunities and navigate the challenges in our evolving industry.”
Sankaran was named CEO of PepsiCo Foods North America in December 2018. Prior to that, he served as the company's president and chief operating officer, a position he was named to in 2016.
Over the last three years, he has led Frito Lay to industry-leading growth by remaining focused on innovation, technology and execution. Over his 10-year career at PepsiCo, in addition to leading Frito-Lay, Sankaran also served as the chief commercial officer for PepsiCo North America, chief customer officer of Frito Lay, and as the senior vice president of strategy for PepsiCo.
Before joining PepsiCo in 2009, Sankaran was a partner at McKinsey and Company, where he served various Fortune 100 companies, bringing a strong focus on strategy and operations.
Sankaran has an M.B.A. from the University of Michigan, a master's degree in manufacturing from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Chennai.
