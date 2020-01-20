BANGALORE (IANS) — The Infosys Science Foundation Jan. 7 awarded six winners, including Indian American Anand Pandian, with the Infosys Science Prize 2019 for research and academic excellence.
The awards were doled out in the fields of engineering and computer science, humanities, life sciences, mathematical sciences, physical sciences and social sciences.
Amartya Sen, the 1998 economics Nobel laureate and Harvard University economics and philosophy professor, felicitated the winners with a citation, gold medal and a purse of $1 lakh.
Pandian is an anthropology professor at Baltimore, Maryland-based Johns Hopkins University.
Other winners included Indian Institute of Science Bangalore Prof. G. Mugesh; Indian Institute of Technology Bombay computer science and engineering chair Prof. Sunita Sarawagi; IIT-Mandi School of Humanities and Social Sciences assistant professor Manu V. Devadevan; Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology's chief scientist Manjula Reddy; and Prof. Siddhartha Mishra at Swiss University ETH Zurich in mathematical sciences.
"There are deep links between friendship and knowledge. Our intellectual horizons expand when we learn from each other. We can give to the world much more than what we get from it. Friendship is, in fact, central to the development of knowledge," said Sen felicitating the awardees.
The winners were zeroed in on from a pool of 200 nominations by a jury of eminent international academicians.
Set up in 2009 as a nonprofit organization by Infosys co-founders N.R. Narayana Murthy, Nanda Nilekani, S. Gopalakrishnan, S.D. Shibulal and Dinesh, the foundation promotes interest in science and research in the country.
