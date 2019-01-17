The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, during its three-day Global Healthcare Summit in Mumbai, held a women’s forum in which many women leaders opened up about their stories as well as provided keen advice to aspiring women leaders.
Among the leaders at the summit, which was held Dec. 30 on the final day of the event, was Axis Bank vice president and First Lady of Maharashtra Amruta Fadnavis.
“When a strong woman is born, she cannot be stopped,” Fadnavis said at the 12th annual event, according to an AAPI Jan. 3 news release.
In addition to Fadnavis, other women in the forum included Deana Uppal, entrepreneur and winner of Miss India UK; Dr. Nandita Palshetkar, president of FOGSI; Dr. Ratna Jain, former Mayor of Kota, Rajasthan; and Sangita Reddy, executive director, joint managing director at Apollo Hospital Group.
Dr. Asha Parikh, Indian American chair of the AAPI Women’s Forum, and Dr. Udaya Shivangi, vice chair of the forum, led the panelists to a lively discussion on ways to prevent and address violence against women.
Fadnavis, who was the keynote speaker at the forum, is a trained classical singer, a social activist and a banker. Married to the 18th chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, she is the youngest first lady in the history of Maharashtra.
Fadnavis has represented India at National Prayer Breakfast – 2017, an international peace initiative presided over by U.S. President Donald Trump. She has perfectly blended her life as a working woman and a socialite to nurture her interests and passions. She chose to have her own individuality rather than wrapped herself under the covers of first lady of Maharashtra and which is definitely an inspiration for many women today, AAPI said.
“It’s smart economics to invest in a girl as much as one would in a boy,” Fadnavis said. “It’s very important to help girl child to be independent.”
She stressed the need for women to be more educated than men.
“Men feel threatened when women do not adhere to what men wants them to do,” she said. Pointing to many non-governmental programs she has initiated and supported, Fadnavis drew the attention of how with the trainings provided to police, more women have come forward to report violence than in the past.
Palshetkar shared with the audience about her own advocacy role she and FOGSI, her noble organization working with women are doing in Maharshtra. Describing violence against women as “most shameful,” Palshetkar stated, the prevalence of violence against women is a global phenomenon. She called for the need for education towards gender sensitization. Working with schools, health workers across the country, this can be achieved, she said.
Uppal, while acknowledging that there is discrimination in the glamour world of Hollywood and Bollywood, said, in choosing lead roles and when it comes to payments, men are always preferred over women.
“We have come a long way. Changes are taking place,” she said. “There are questions raised when such practices are seen happening.” She allured to the effect of MeToo# Movement and its impact on the ability for “more people to speak out against any type of discrimination.”
Jain, who was elected mayor of Kota in Rajasthan at a very young age, recommended that “Be sure of what you want to be and be passionate about what you want to achieve. Believe in yourself and go ahead and do it.”
While acknowledging of the many social evils that are prevalent across India, Jain said, “When women are educated, things will be better for everyone. Many of these social evils will be eliminated.” Stressing the need for literacy, she said, “Small efforts by everyone can do wonders.”
Reddy, who moderated the panel discussion, pointed out how women are being judged differently than men in almost every aspect of life. She stated that there are as many as 70 percent of the healthcare jobs held by women, but only a handful of jobs on the boards.
The 12th edition of the annual Global Healthcare Summit concluded with the physicians of Indian origin rededicating themselves to work and collaborate towards bringing in high quality, innovative, preventable, cost-effective ways to the delivery of healthcare to millions of people in India.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.