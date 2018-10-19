MUMBAI, India — Microsoft Corp. and Anil Kumble’s technology startup, Spektacom Technologies, with support from broadcast partner Star India, came together Oct. 11 to announce the introduction of the Power Bat.
The Power Bat provides players, coaches, commentators, fans and viewers with a completely new and unique way to engage with the sport and help improve their game — all powered by the Microsoft Azure cloud platform using AI and Internet of Things services.
Microsoft has been working closely with Spektacom and its founder Anil Kumble, former captain of the Indian cricket team, to incubate and launch the product, as part of its ScaleUp program.
Star India has used the technology successfully in the recent series to provide real-time statistics and insights straight off the oval.
According to a Microsoft press release, the Power Bat is a unique concept whereby a lightweight, Azure Sphere-powered sticker is stuck on the shoulder of the bat — a form factor that is completely unobtrusive.
In a live match, as soon as the batsman hits the ball, data on different parameters (speed on impact, twist on impact and quality of the shot — percentage proximity of the ball’s contact to the sweet spot of the willow) are captured in a new unit of measurement titled Power Speks.
Microsoft’s Azure Sphere ensures that the data is securely captured and processed. Using advanced analytics and AI services on Azure, real-time insights are captured through the stump box and displayed via the broadcaster. During practice or coaching, the same data can be viewed through a mobile app, the press release noted.
