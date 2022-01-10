LOS ANGELES, Calif. — SABAN2021, South Asian Biz Awards Nationwide, a national annual business gala event of reception, dinner, awards, and entertainment of the South Asian American business community in the U.S., held its 2021 annual event Dec. 9 at the Cerritos Sheraton Hotel in Cerritos, California, according to a press release.
Its whose goal is to create and develop the South Asian American market as an integral part of the U.S. national economy. It works towards the harmony of entrepreneurial diversity in the community-at-large, including Americans, South Asian Americans, Indian Americans, with a common goal of economic stability, growth, and prosperity of America and global leadership, it added.
The main attraction of the gala night was the presentation of its South Asian Business Awards, as well as a fashion show organized by Smita Vasant of India Fashion Week.
The different South Asian best category awards recipients, according to the release, are:
Kaveri Nathan of Rock A Bella Creations;
Mahomed Khan of Star Power of Peace;
Faysal Mozumder of Abedin Sons Traders;
Ramshankar Tashildar of Rambabu Sweets;
Murtajur Rahman of Cox Capital Group, LLC;
Yogi Patel of Lebon Hospitality Inc;
Parimal Shah of Pioneer Money Corp.; and
Sabu Syriac, CPA of Syriac CPA, Tax & Accounting Services.
The South Asians Corporate Partners award went to SoCal Gas and City of Hope OC.
The Chairman’s awards for community outreach went to Suzanna Choi, Tammy Martin-Ryles, and Julian Canete.
The chairman of SABAN2021 event was Ranjit Siva, while the executive director was Mohammed Islam, noted the release.
