Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who makes regular addresses for his constituents on his official website, recently made an address from Mumbai during an economic trade mission in India.
“Today I want to report on my current international trip as I make the case that Arkansas is a great place to do business,” Hutchinson said of his mission which traveled to India and the United Arab Emirates.
“While some question the need to pursue foreign investment in Arkansas, I am more convinced than ever of the importance of showcasing Arkansas and all that we have to offer,” he said. “We must continue pursuing high-quality investments in our state.”
Hutchinson Oct. 1 met with the CEO and managing directors of Welspun in their corporate offices in Mumbai.
Welspun is in the textile business, but in 2009, the company opened a steel-pipe manufacturing facility in Arkansas that today employs over 1,000 Arkansans, the governor noted.
“Welspun is just one example of foreign investment that is paying real dividends by creating good-paying jobs as a business leader in the state,” he said.
Hutchinson added: “At the meeting with Welspun, our new Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston and I made the case to the CEO of Welspun that Arkansas will be a good partner for future business opportunities. Mike also is the director of our state’s economic development agency.”
On Oct. 3, Hutchinson met with the leaders of 10 different companies who are considering investments in the United States.
“I told them they will not find a better place to invest and manufacture products than Arkansas. I cited our skilled workforce, our central location, our easy access to waterways and interstates, and our great quality of life,” he said.
That same day, Oct. 3, the state signed a Mutual Cooperation Agreement with the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce.
“This provides a path for cooperation and encourages investment between private sector businesses and Arkansas,” he said.
“I have two abiding thoughts as I travel back to Little Rock,” Hutchinson said. “First, there is no place in the world that comes close to matching what we have in Arkansas. I am ready to be home. Second, our future is filled with opportunity. These are exciting days, and there is more yet to come as our economy expands and our population grows.”
