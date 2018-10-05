Ambika Singh, chief executive officer of Seattle, Wash.-based women’s fashion rental service Armoire, was named as one of the 40 Under 40 honorees by the Puget Sound Business Journal, recognizing her outstanding work changing the way fashion is consumed locally and beyond.
Singh was selected from a group of hundreds of applicants for her business and community leadership accomplishments as part of the 20th annual list.
As Armoire’s CEO, Singh drives strategy, hiring and funding. “We’re convincing customers who have never rented anything (but have a deep familiarity with buying) to completely change their behavior and try something new,” the Indian American entrepreneur said in a news release.
The company launched in 2016, with its first three months in MIT’s Delta V accelerator program.
“The need for Armoire is driven from my motivation to provide access to a ‘dream’ closet far beyond the limited number of women this luxury is currently available to,” Singh said. “I am deeply inspired by the idea of equal access and believe every woman should get the same skip in her step from debuting her stylish looks regardless of the physical space in her closet, the time she has to expend, or her existing fashion IQ. Our true mission is to provide Armoire for All.”
Aside from enabling 500-plus women to leave their homes with a newfound confidence, the company has seen significant success since its launch. The business has grown from five to 18 employees, and press coverage has crossed $1 million in annual run rate, the company said.
Singh has been at Armoire since September 2015. She also serves as a board member at the Ministry of Supply and a volunteer at Pratham USA.
Previously she has served as a consultant for the Boston Consulting Group, a senior client services manager at Aditi Technologies, a business development manager at Aditi Litehouse, a marketing and product lead at Rover.com, a product marketing director at TravelPost and multiple positions over nearly three years at Microsoft.
Singh is a graduate of Dartmouth College and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management.
