The American Society of Engineers of Indian Origin Feb. 6 held its annual general meeting virtually with members from all chapters across the U.S. attending via Zoom, with Piyush Malik being named as the society’s national president.
Presided over by U.C. San Diego chancellor Dr. Pradeep Khosla as chief guest, the meeting featured the inauguration of the new National Board of Directors.
Malik announced his executive team and launch of new programs and initiatives for 2021, a news release said.
Khosla, a distinguished alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and Carnegie Mellon University, is an internationally renowned electrical and computer engineer recognized for his seminal contributions in secure software and intelligent robot systems.
He congratulated Malik and the new ASEI board members on the important role they play in nurturing the next generation of engineers and technologists.
Sharing his career story and how despite being an Indian American with what he says was an accent and color disadvantage, he broke the prevailing stereotypes and went on to become the CEO of one of the top U.S. public universities with an annual budget of $6.1 billion.
“People of Indian origin are excelling in engineering in the U.S. in companies all around the USA and they have broken the glass ceiling multiple times and very successfully and got visibility,” Khosla said in his speech. “With visibility comes great responsibility towards the broader community to give back and that’s where ASEI fits in.”
Khosla, according to the news release, complimented ASEI for the significant role it plays in bridging the industry academia gap, as well as skills gap through its knowledge sharing events, youth programs, student chapters and the new initiatives such as University Connect and Mentor Connect which aim to help budding and early tenure engineers with career and professional guidance.
Malik, founding president of the ASEI Silicon Valley chapter, is an entrepreneurial thought leader in emerging information technologies. Currently senior vice president at the Silicon Valley startup SpringML, Malik emphasized how while rejuvenating the chapters and bringing in more diversity, all of them will work together as “One ASEI” within the framework of new programs like Engineering Tales, Mentor Connect, University Connect as well as continue the successful webinar series “Getting Real with Engineering” and STEM programs such as “Youth Technology Exposition,” the ASEI release notes.
Later in the event, the Indian American went on to introduce an expanded and diverse chapter board comprising of seasoned executives, entrepreneurs, educators and technologists.
Earlier in the year, ASEI held an event Jan. 28, hosting India’s Consul General in Chicago Amit Kumar on the heels of India’s 72nd Republic Day, for a virtual fireside chat.
Kumar talked about “Technology and Development” and elaborated on the rapid growth that is underway in India. He emphasized how significant India-U.S. relations are and highlighted their collaborative efforts in the areas of energy, science and technology.
Kumar said that he is looking forward to collaborating with ASEI and connecting the organization with India-based entities to help leverage each other’s strengths in fostering investments, growth and youth development, according to the release.
ASEI has also launched “Engineering Tales,” a series of conversations to highlight the accomplishments of its longstanding members and distinguished professionals amongst its member community.
The inaugural episode on Jan. 9 featured advanced materials and nanotechnology expert Dr. Thomas Abraham who, besides being a successful engineering entrepreneur, is also a serial community builder and has been an ASEI Board member since 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.