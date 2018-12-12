A California state Legislature delegation led by the first Indian American elected into the legislature in the state, Ash Kalra, an assemblyman from the 27th District, visited New Delhi Dec. 7 and touched base with Swaminarayan Akshardham.
Kalra, along with other Assembly members Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Richard Bloom, Sharon Quirk-Silva, Eloise Gomez Reyes and Mark Stone, was greeted in a traditional manner by senior sadhus and volunteers of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha on behalf of Param Pujya Mahant Swami Maharaj, the current spiritual leader of BAPS, the organization said in a news release.
Swaminarayan Akshardham is a unique complex in New Delhi of Indian art, wisdom, heritage and values as a tribute to Bhagwan Swaminarayan (1781-1830 CE), a torchbearer of Indian culture. Set in a vast 100-acre site, Swaminarayan Akshardham was built in only 5 years. Inspired and created by Pramukh Swami Maharaj, it radiates peace, beauty, joy and divinity, the release said.
“The Mandir complex is truly representative of a modern-day wonder of the world and the six Assemblymembers who made up the first-ever California delegation to the site learned a tremendous amount about Indian spirituality and history as part of their visit,” said Kalra in a statement. “I look forward to returning and believe this is a must-see for all foreign delegations.”
Quirk-Silva agreed with Kalra’s sentiments, adding, “I feel like a whole new person [with] a depth of knowledge and a focus on elevating those around me.”
During their visit, the delegation offered their respects at the Swaminarayan Akshardham Mandir and performed abhishek, the ceremonial pouring of sanctified water from 151 holy rivers, lakes and ponds across India on the sacred image of Shri Neelkanth Varni, according to the BAPS news release.
The delegation toured the educational exhibitions Sahajanand Darshan (Hall of Values) – a series of animatronics shows depicting the ideals of nonviolence, honest, harmony and faith, and Sanskruti Vihar – a cultural voyage that sails through 10,000 years of India’s heritage and contributions to society, it added.
“It is a true honor to be welcomed to your traditions and learn of the tenets of your faith. If the world as it currently is will reflect on the enlightenment presented here, it will, indeed, be a more peaceful place,” said Stone.
The delegation also learned about the life work of Pramukh Swami Maharaj on a day that marked the 98th anniversary of his birth. Pramukh Swami Maharaj, creator of Akshardham, was the fifth spiritual successor of Bhagwan Swaminarayan and led the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha for 45 years, the release said.
“Spirituality can, indeed, lead us to rise above,” said Bloom, BAPS noted in its news release.
California is home to one of only six BAPS traditional stone mandirs in North America and more than ten mandirs and centers throughout the state. Pramukh Swami Maharaj first visited the state in the late 1970s, and opened California’s first BAPS center in 1984. Since then, BAPS in California has flourished and plays an active role in serving its community, the release added.
