The city of Austin, Texas, announced Dec. 18 that it and the Austin-Pune Sister City Initiative have formally signed a long-term sister city agreement between it and Pune, India.
The signing took place at Austin City Hall Dec. 17.
The agreement was over a year in the making and signed during a recent visit by an Austin delegation between council member Alison Alter on behalf of the City of Austin and Pune Mayor Mukta Tilak with the aim of becoming sister cities, an Austin news release said.
The work is an on-going initiative that started in 2017 by the Asian American Quality of Life Commission to promote equity, cultural and life-long learning for the fastest growing ethnic demographic in Austin: the Indian American population, it said.
Simultaneously, the City of Austin Business & International Affairs Focus Group and the Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce also identified India as a priority to build business relationships in order to support expansion opportunities for Austin-based companies, the release noted.
The agreement encompasses collaboration and sharing across a range of strengths in each city from health, education, business, sustainability and culture, it said.
“It is wonderful to see collaboration between the business and volunteer communities in both cities. Joint ventures like sister cities enhance Austin’s competitiveness and innovative qualities through the welcomed exchange of diversity, creativity, and zeal,” said David Colligan, acting assistant director of Economic Development Department.
Pune bears many similarities with Austin, the Texas city said in its news release. Pune is home to India’s most educated population, a music and cultural hub, designated Smart City, and high tech center with active citizenry. As a rapidly expanding city, it faces many challenges Austin is experiencing such as transportation, environment, water, housing, and workforce development, it said.
Several delegations of Austinites and Puneites have visited each other’s cities. Most recently, in September, the business delegation led by Alter and co-organized by the Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Department of the City of Austin confirmed the two cities have much to learn from each other and contribute to mutual enrichment, according to the release.
“I am grateful I had the opportunity to be there at the start of what I think will be a long relationship. Pune shares Austin’s creativity, amazing energy, tech savvy, entrepreneurial spirit and concern for our environment. The potential connections span many industries, including health, film, fashion, gaming, and many more,” said Alter.
The most recent delegation comprised of local Austin businesses and entities: Kuware, Charles Schwab, Tellofy, Aspire to Age, University of Texas Dana Center, and APSCI committee members with the aim of exploring several business opportunities along with community development collaborations, the release said.
Already there are positive business and academic outcomes from the visit including: an invitation for Austin based smart-cities technology companies to engage in proposals with Pune Smart City Corporation; University of Texas Dana Center engagement in a joint research project with Pune University on gender equity in STEM education; over 50 high level expert contacts across business, cultural and educational entities for Austin businesses to access; joint partnerships between Austin business delegates and Pune businesses; and commitment from TiE Pune chapter to bring the first Indian delegation to attend SXSW in 2019, the release added.
Adler has already invited Tilak of Pune to visit Austin at which time a Sister City agreement will be signed in perpetuity to continue to deepen the relationship to enhance creative industry activity, learning opportunities, engage in business expansion in both directions, and increase mutual appreciation of unique cultures.
