The city of Austin, Texas, announced Dec. 18 it has signed a long-term sister city agreement with the city of Pune, India. Seen above includes representatives from World Affairs Council of Austin, University of Texas; Charles A. Dana Center, Austin Pune Sister Cities Initiative; Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce; Tellofy Inc., and the City of Austin. Included are (standing from left): Ben Ramirez, David Kurtenbach, Sumit DasGupta, Carolyn Landel, Ashwin Ghatalia, City of Austin council member Alison Alter, Shubhada Saxena, Aashi Morales, Marina Bhargava, Rama Tiru, Megha Uppal, Supriya Kini, Roshan Manjunath, Premod Patil, Unmesh Mayekar, Meghan Uppal, Supriya Kini; (kneeling from left) Roshan Manjunath, Pramod Patil, Unmesh Mayekar, Casey Smith. (austintexas.gov photo)