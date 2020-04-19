British Indian executive Akshaya Bhargava has been named to the Board of Avendus Wealth Management Private Limited as an Additional (Non-executive) Director with effect from March 26, 2020, according to a press release.
Based in London, Bhargava is the founder of Bridgeweave, a B2B fintech firm that creates Artificial Intelligence-powered next-generation products for Wealth and Asset Management industries.
With a career spanning over 40 years, he has been at the helm of various successful wealth and investment management companies. From 2014-2017, he was the global CEO of Wealth and Investment Management of Barclays Plc, overseeing £200 billion of client assets. Before that, he founded InfraHedge, a hedge fund managed account platform, which was acquired by State Street Corporation in 2013.
Bhargava has also served as CEO of Butterfield Fulcrum Group (acquired by MUFJ Group) and the founding CEO of Progeon (acquired by Infosys and later renamed to Infosys BPO in 2006), and is an independent director on the board of Mindtree.
Bhargava started his career at Citibank where he spent 22 years in varied senior roles including Country Manager with Citibank Czech Republic, Global Product Head for Citi's ELC business, Regional GTS Head for CEEMEA region and other senior roles in product management and corporate banking.
His global experience in the Wealth and Asset Management industry will be valuable for Avendus Wealth to adopt global best practices and enable technology transformation and offshore platform creation, said a press release.
On joining Avendus Wealth, Bhargava said, “I am excited to be a part of the Avendus Wealth Board and work with the vibrant leadership team. Avendus Wealth is an exceptional and integrated ecosystem that embodies professional excellence and has won the clients’ trust. I look forward to contributing to its journey to become a world-class business.”
On the appointment, Nitin Singh, CEO of Avendus Wealth Management, said, “I am extremely happy to have Akshaya on our Board and the timing of this appointment could not have been better. One of my key aspirations for this business is for it to deliver best-in-class, digitally-powered customer journeys to all our clients and I feel happy knowing that Akshaya’s guidance will hugely help us in this endeavor. His knowledge and wisdom will also help us redefine our overall strategic objectives as well as fast track our achievement of these objectives. With his deep understanding of the industry and of using technology as an enabler, he is very well placed to guide Avendus Wealth as it charts out its next set of growth milestones.”
