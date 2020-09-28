The Small Business Administration Sept. 22 announced that Ben Raju was named the district director of the administration’s Los Angeles District Office.
The announcement was made as the nation celebrated National Small Business Week, according to a news release.
The SBA’s Los Angeles District Office serves over 300,000 small businesses in Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, with the largest lending portfolio in the nation.
As district director, Raju will continue LADO’s efforts to meet the needs of its vibrant small business community as they are faced with unprecedented challenges.
Raju is committed to LADO’s continued work with federal, state, county, city, and local partners to be the entrepreneurial community’s resiliency resource, the news release said.
Additionally, the Indian American will be directly responsible for the delivery of SBA programs and services to aspiring and existing small business owners, SBA lenders and partners, which include business advisory services, capital access programs, entrepreneurial development, international trade development and contract procurement assistance, it said.
Throughout his federal career, Raju has represented the SBA in various capacities throughout the United States, most recently as deputy district director for the Los Angeles District Office where he was responsible for providing the leadership, management and oversight required to optimize the deployment of all SBA programs and services.
Raju is passionate about utilizing his experience to assist the diverse small business community, and engage the district’s many resources, ideas, industries, and cultures to create a strong eco-system where commerce can continue to thrive locally and have a dynamic global influence, the release notes.
