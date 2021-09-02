Businesses need an array of specialized support systems to operate smoothly and successfully. Regarding legalities, businesses would need to track and be informed on federal laws, regulations, mandates and guidelines related to the individual industry. This may seem intimidating, but by hiring a registered agent service provider, they would take charge of the business’ legal matters. This article is going to explore and compare the best registered agent services in 2021.
What are registered agent services?
A registered agent is an entity, an individual or business, that accepts tax and legal documents on behalf of a business. They are also commonly known as a resident agent or a statutory agent. The registered agent receives mail on behalf of the business, informs the business of legal notices and sends annual filing report reminders. Other than that, registered service agents offer compliance by keeping the clients business on top of state requirements, they offer a peace of mind to their clients, they offer flexibility allowing the business to choose their business hours to suit them, and they offer privacy by listing their address as the business’ address. Ultimately, the service provider acts as a gatekeeper for businesses. To select the best registered agent service, we have compiled a list of the best of the best registered agent services in 2021:
ZenBusiness
ZenBusiness, being the best registered agent service for a small business, offers excellent value and is known for their great customer support. ZenBusiness offers one year of included registered agent services with all limited liability company (LLC) formation packages starting at $99 per year. If the client would like ZenBusiness to protect their business and privacy as well, they can upgrade to a package for $119 a year. If the client would like the worry-free guarantee from ZenBusiness, they can upgrade to the “complete” package. The guarantee offers annual filing report alerts, documents submitted on the business’ behalf, two free changes to the business’ filings per year and coverage of the costs required to regain good standing if their business should miss a deadline or state requirement.
Northwest
Northwest Registered Agent, known for its exceptional customer service and knowledgeable staff, offers a rare feature where they are able to locally scan every document the business receives. Clients of Northwest receive an online account where they are able to access their uploaded documents and forms. Other features of the package available from Northwest are business data protection, a compliance calendar and unlimited cloud storage.
Incfile
Incfile, a good choice for businesses who have a lower budget, boast serving over 150 000 clients since 2004. Besides offering a Learning Center with information for business owners, Incfile offers one free year of registered agent services with LLC formation with an annual rate of $119 after the first year. Similarly to Northwest, they offer an online account, known as a dashboard, which allows their clients to instantly access their business documents.
Rocket Lawyer
Rocket Lawyer, being the best registered agent if the business needs ongoing legal services, is known for providing high-quality legal services, help, and advice for business owners and entrepreneurs. Rocket Lawyer, who boasts serving over 800 000 businesses, offers legal service plans which may include registered agent services having no fee in the first year. These plans include a 25% discount with a premium subscription and $149.99 as the annual fee for non-members. Additionally, Rocket Lawyer promises a 100% satisfaction guarantee for their registered agent services.
LegalZoom
LegalZoom, being the best most well-known registered agent, has high brand awareness, higher pricing, and a strong foothold in the registered agent services industry. This is due to LegalZoom being established in 2001 and having had the opportunity to offer their services to over 2 million businesses. LegalZoom’s services, having a $299 annual rate, include business data protection, a compliance calendar and unlimited cloud storage. The higher annual rate can be attributed to their experience, brand recognition and expertise.
The Takeaway
Whether a business simply needs the basic services of a registered agent service, or if they would like an additional few bells and whistles, the mentioned registered agent services caters to all. When selecting a service, businesses should consider their specific needs, possible wants and what their budget allows to select the perfect registered agent service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.