President Joe Biden announced his support for a pro-business immigration agenda in his immigration plan released Jan. 20, the day of his inauguration.
“Immigrants have helped strengthen America’s families, communities, businesses and workforce, and economy, infusing the United States with creativity, energy, and ingenuity,” said Biden, in a statement released by the White House.
A summation of the immigration bill Biden sent to Congress on day one of his administration can be read here: https://bit.ly/3t9tLkS. In the fact sheet, the president stated that his proposal would clear employment-based visa backlogs by recapturing unused visas and eliminating per-country visa caps.
More than 1.3 million Indian Americans have been stuck in an employment-based green card backlog, which has left them in limbo for several decades. Current legislation limits individual countries to only 7 percent of employment-based green cards available in a year, thus fewer than 10,000 green cards can be issued to Indian nationals each year.
The children of H-1B visa holders currently face additional challenges, as they age out of their H-4 dependent status upon turning 18, requiring them to either return to the home country, or to port their status into a student visa, if possible. Biden said his plan would address the crisis of children aging out of the system.
Critically, Biden’s proposal would also allow work authorization for H-4 visa holders, the dependent spouses of H-1B workers. President Barack Obama, via executive order in 2015, allowed work authorization for H-4 visa holders whose spouses were on green card track, but the Trump administration — in a battle that lasted throughout his tenure — sought to revoke H-4 EAD. A final draft of Trump’s revocation of the rule still remains pending with the Office of Management and Budget’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs.
Biden’s proposal would also make it easier for graduates of U.S. universities with advanced STEM degrees to remain in the U.S. after they have finished their studies; politicians on both sides of the aisle have supported the vision of stapling a green card onto the diploma of every foreign graduate who attains a graduate degree in a STEM program.
But in a statement similar to Trump’s agenda, Biden stated his support for incentivizing higher wages for non-immigrant, high-skilled visas “to prevent unfair competition with American workers.”
In the last days of his tenure at the White House, Trump issued several orders drastically changing the H-1B system; the administration announced in July that it was barring all H-1B workers from entering the U.S.
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced Jan. 7 that it was modifying the H-1B selection process, essentially gutting the current randomized lottery system in favor of a new method that would prioritize applicants who are offered higher wages.
Under the provisions of the new rule, applicants who are offered Level 4 wages — the highest wage level as determined by Occupational Employment Statistics — would be selected first. When applicants for that level are exhausted, applicants who are offered Level 3 wages would next be considered, and on down to Level 1 wage earners.
On Jan. 12, the Labor Department announced it had finalized a rule that would raise the four mandatory wage levels for H-1B workers, in an attempt to prevent abuse of the program by employers.
Both Trump-era rules were set to take effect in March.
Biden’s proposal also allows an eight-year path to citizenship for undocumented workers. Upon taking office, Biden immediately extended Temporary Protected Status for immigrants from several war-ravaged countries. And, in one of the most sweeping moves, the president reinstated the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which offers relief from deportation to more than one million young people. Trump had rescinded the program shortly after taking office, but DACA was maintained through court orders, which allowed only renewals and not new applications.
“The bill provides hardworking people who enrich our communities every day and who have lived here for years, in some cases for decades, an opportunity to earn citizenship,” said Biden, adding: “The bill will stimulate our economy while ensuring that every worker is protected.”
