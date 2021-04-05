Indian American Rep. Pramila Jayapal (left) of Washington speaks during a news conference with Sen. Elizabeth Warren to announce legislation that would tax the net worth of America’s wealthiest individuals, at the U.S. Capitol on March 1, 2021 in Washington, D.C., while Indian American Rep. Ro Khanna, Democrat from California, speaks during a press conference following a vote on Yemen, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. April 4, 2019. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)