Dr. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson of India-based Biocon Limited, was named the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year for 2020. She is seen here in a file photo attending Time's 100 most influential people in the world gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 4, 2010 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Time Inc.)