Ernst & Young recently announced its EY World Entrepreneur of the Year for 2020, with India’s Dr. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the executive chairperson of Biocon Ltd., receiving the top honor.
Mazumdar-Shaw’s win was announced at a ground-breaking, virtual award ceremony. She was picked from among 46 award winners from 41 countries and territories vying for the world title, an EY news release said.
“At its core, entrepreneurship is about solving problems. The greatest opportunities often arise at the toughest times, and that’s been my experience throughout my entrepreneurial journey,” Mazumdar-Shaw said.
“My business focus is global health care and the provision of universal access to life saving medicine; however, my responsibility as an entrepreneur is greater than simply delivering value to shareholders. Wealth creation can be a catalyst for change, and all entrepreneurs have a responsibility to the world around them and the communities in which they operate,” she added. “Women also play a hugely important role in economic development, and for too long their contribution has been ignored. It’s important that we use the platform of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year to encourage more women to participate in entrepreneurial pursuits. I’m truly honored to receive this prestigious award.”
In the award’s 20-year history, Mazumdar-Shaw becomes the third EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winner from India.
She follows former Indian world title winners Uday Kotak of Kotak Mahindra Bank (2014) and Narayana Murthy of Infosys Technologies Limited (2005), the release said.
She also becomes the second woman to hold the title, following Olivia Lum of Hyflux Limited from Singapore in 2011.
Mazumdar-Shaw, 67, founded Biocon, a bio-enzymes company, in 1978 with just two employees and $500. Since its inception, Biocon has grown to employ more than 11,000 people and become one of the strongest innovation-driven biotechnology companies in Asia with revenues of $800 million for FY19. Biocon and its subsidiaries are making a lasting impact on global health care, the release said.
Millions of people living with diabetes now have access to affordable insulin, while millions more who are battling cancer, rheumatoid arthritis and other debilitating diseases now have access to affordable biosimilars.
“Kiran is an inspirational entrepreneur who demonstrates that determination, perseverance and a willingness to innovate can create long-term value. The judging panel were impressed by her ability to build and sustain growth over the past 30 years and by her integrity and passion for philanthropy that has delivered huge global impact,” Manny Stul, chairman and co-CEO of Moose Toys and chair of the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year judging panel, said. “She has built India’s largest biopharmaceutical company on a foundation of compassionate capitalism and putting patient needs before profits.”
A first-generation entrepreneur, Mazumdar-Shaw graduated as a master brewer from a brewing school in Australia and returned to her native India in 1975 to find work as a brew master.
After two years of unsuccessfully trying to overcome the hurdles of entering a male-dominated brewing industry, Mazumdar-Shaw started Biocon Limited, producing bio-industrial enzymes in the garage of her rented house in Bengaluru, India.
A year later, Biocon became the first Indian company to export enzymes to the U.S. and Europe, her bio notes.
Now, Biocon and its subsidiaries are the pioneers in areas less frequented by Indian pharmaceuticals companies, including fermentation-based small molecules, human insulin and insulin analogs, biosimilars for key antibody drugs, novel therapies, and high-end contract research services.
With customers in over 120 countries, the company is a world leader in biosimilars and APIs for statins, immunosuppressants and other specialty molecules. In 2014, Biocon was India’s first biotech company to go public and only the second Indian company to pass the $1 billion mark on its first day of listing. The company’s market capitalization is currently over $4 billion.
Biocon is also leading the way on universal access to affordable life-saving medicine. The company has supplied more than 2 billion affordable doses of biosimilar insulins to patients globally in the last 15 years.
Compassionate capitalism that addresses inequality is at the center of Kiran’s business and leadership philosophy, EY added.
Founded in 2004, the Biocon Foundation provides basic health care, sanitation and early diagnosis and treatment of common cancers and non-communicable diseases to marginalized communities. Mazumdar-Shaw has also been an angel investor for numerous successful health care startups in areas such as affordable breast cancer screening, chemotherapy determination, and low-cost warming devices for premature and low-birth-weight babies.
The Mazumdar Shaw Center for Translational Research, a nonprofit research institute established by Mazumdar-Shaw and dedicated to developing scientific breakthroughs for treating a wide range of human diseases, has also developed several advanced yet affordable cancer diagnostics. In 2016, Mazumdar-Shaw signed The Giving Pledge, committing 75 percent of her wealth to philanthropy and giving back, it said.
