The city of Ahmedabad in India won international acclaim this week for developing a widely copied groundbreaking strategy that protects its 5.5 million residents from dangerous heat waves, which are increasing with climate change. Sustainable Energy for All, founded by former U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, and the London-based charity Ashden honored Ahmedabad’s work and six other initiatives during Climate Week in New York City. After a devastating 2010 heat wave took the lives of 1,344 of its residents, Ahmedabad began crafting a bold heat action plan in collaboration with the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Indian Institute of Public Health Gandhinagar and other local and international partners. Launched in 2013, Ahmedabad’s Heat Action Plan includes efforts to supply water, prepare hospitals and alert citizens—though an early warning system for extreme heat days that sends “red alerts” to residents’ phones—when temperatures are about to become dangerously high. The city also developed a “cool roofs” project featuring various ways to lower the temperatures on building roofs, which in turn reduced interior temperatures. “The Heat Action Plan is one of the best policy examples of how cities in developing countries can learn from best practices around the world to design local and cost-effective solutions,” said Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel. Anjali Jaiswal, senior director, India, in NRDC’s International Program, said, “With the last five years as the hottest ever recorded on the planet, heat action plans and cool roofs are immediate and simple solutions to fight the climate crisis.”
Agatsa, a healthtech startup, has raised $1 million in funding from Indian Angel Network and the Technology Development Board, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. The startup is working in the field of creating affordable and pocket-sized healthcare devices that help in the early diagnosis and management of lifestyle diseases. With this funding, Agatsa will scale up its operations and marketing along with expanding its global outreach. Responding to the development, Rahul Rastogi and Neha Rastogi, co-founders of Agatsa, said, “We are delighted to get IAN & TDB on board as investors and will leverage the capital infusion to bolster our platform, build a robust network of doctors, and find innovative ways to further reduce the response time.” Priyank Agarwal, IAN lead investor, said, “Everybody is privy to the alarming rise of heart-related problems in India amongst both the elderly and the young. Against such a backdrop, it is heartening to see start-ups such as Agatsa using cutting-edge technology to provide Indians with innovative and low-cost cardiac care services. Its unique, tech-led approach to affordable healthcare is solving some of the most pressing problems for a large consumer base comprising the general public, GPs, paramedics, healthcare companies, etc. We hope our contribution will help the company realize its potential to the fullest and wish the founders continued success.”
CB Insights named Viome to the inaugural Digital Health 150 rankings, a list of the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. Viome’s mission is to make illness optional by understanding the root cause of chronic diseases and pinpointing methods of prevention, beginning with the analysis of the gut microbiome. Viome applies advanced sequencing technology developed at the Los Alamos National Lab to analyze all of the genes expressed by the gut microbiome and assess if the body is converting food into helpful nutrients or harmful toxins. Its artificial intelligence platform transforms these powerful insights into actions by delivering precise, personalized nutrition recommendations for a healthy, balanced lifestyle. Through the analysis of gut biochemistry and gene expression, Viome seeks to prevent chronic diseases through industry-leading research programs with the world’s most prestigious medical and scientific organizations including Mayo Clinic. “This award recognizes our work to prevent and reverse chronic diseases that have been thought of as ‘incurable’ for so long,” said Viome CEO and founder Naveen Jain. “Viome is on a mission to challenge traditional healthcare perceptions and practices, and this acknowledgment from CB Insights validates that we’re on the right track in achieving our ambitious goals in the years ahead,” the Indian American said.
University of Illinois graduate Vinay Hiremath was among several chosen to be honored at the university’s ninth annual Alumni Awards Ceremony and Banquet. Hiremath attended the University of Illinois from 2010-2012. The Indian Amerian executive is a co-founder of Loom, which is a video communication platform that is focused on helping people communication using video recording more easily. It has over 1.1 million users and was backed, in part, by Slack in a $4 million funding round during the summer of 2018 and $11 million Series A from Kleiner, Slack, Cue founder Daniel Gross and Jared Leto. The Chrome extension is currently being used by thousands of employees at companies like Dropbox and Google. He is currently the head of engineering for Loom where he oversees the architecture, infrastructural unit economics, scaling of the team from both a recruitment and culture perspective, management and output of the team, as well as the strategic technical and product direction of the company. In 2017, he was named to Forbes list of 30 Under 30.
The South Asian Bar Association of New York held its 2019 Annual Leadership Awards Gala during which it honored four people including Magistrate Judge Sanket Bulsara of the Eastern District of New York. Bulsara, who was installed as a magistrate judge in the EDNY in November 2016, received the Legal Trailblazer Award. The other honorees included Ravi Purohit, of the Blackstone Group, who received the Corporate Leadership Award; Anthony Sammi, from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, who received the Litigation Achievement Award; and Chaumtoli Huq, an associate professor of law at the CUNY School of Law, who received the Access to Justice Award. Bulsara, a Bronx native raised by immigrant parents from India, is the first South Asian American to serve as a judge within the Second Circuit. He previously served as the deputy general counsel at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
