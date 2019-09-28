Algo Capital, the financial institution focused on accelerating access, adoption and liquidity of the Algo, the native digital currency of the Algorand blockchain, announced the closing of its Algo VC Fund at $200 million, surpassing the firm’s original goal of $100 million. The fund will invest in category-leading businesses that are building on the Algorand technology platform and seeks to accelerate the use and acceptance of the Algo as a means of payment. Founded and led by veteran blockchain investor David Garcia, entrepreneur-turned-VC Arul Murugan and blockchain technology expert Pablo Yabo, Algo Capital builds modern financial products to power Algorand’s borderless economy. Toward its goal of accelerating the use and acceptance of the Algo as a means of payment, all commitments to the Algo VC Fund were accepted in Algos rather than U.S. dollars and the Algo is the primary currency for all capital calls. Additionally, a portion of the firm’s capital investments are comprised of Algos, which allows portfolio companies to make use of the digital currency as a means of payment within the Algorand network. “Our investment approach specifically targets companies that are creating the next great blockchain applications and infrastructure solutions, and as a result, helping to speed blockchain adoption and bring millions of new users into the Algorand network,” said Murugan, Indian American founder and managing partner at Algo Capital. “That’s how Algo Capital contributes to the growth and investment of Algorand’s borderless economy and enables maximum value capture for Algo VC Fund investors.”
OncoNano Awarded $15.4 Million Grant
OncoNano Medicine, Inc. announced that it has been awarded $15.4 million from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas to advance ONM-500, one of OncoNano’s innovative oncology product candidates. This grant award adds to an initial $6 million grant that the company received from CPRIT in 2014 for advancement of the company’s ONM-100, where OncoNano’s micelle technology is being used to intraoperatively image tumors during surgical resection, currently in Phase 2 clinical trials. “We are excited to be awarded this impactful grant and are extremely grateful to CPRIT for their continued recognition and support of the development of OncoNano’s technology platform for identifying and treating cancer in its various forms,” said Ravi Srinivasan, CEO of OncoNano Medicine. “Our pH-sensitive micelle approach to cancer therapy with ONM-500 and our other product candidates have the potential to meaningfully advance cancer-specific targeting and administration.” In part utilizing CPRIT-funded technology first invented at UT Southwestern Medical Center, ONM-500 combines contemporary advances in immunoadjuvant therapy with OncoNano’s proprietary pH-sensitive micelle delivery technology to recruit the body’s own immune system to attack cancer cells. An HPV tumor-specific antigen is packaged into immune-activating micelles that, when intradermally injected, accumulate in the lymph nodes and are endocytosed by dendritic cells. The relatively lower pH of intracellular endosomes causes the micelles to dissociate, resulting in the intracellular release of the antigen, activation of STING and subsequent activation of the body’s own T-cells directed at the tumor.
Texas-Based Cancer Insight Helps Clients Obtain $31 Million
In just under eight months, Texas-based Cancer Insight has helped three biotech companies obtain over $31 million in funding from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas. Recently, CPRIT approved awards to Cancer Insight clients including OncoNano Medicine, which received the $15.4 million Product Development Research Award. Cancer Insight is a cutting-edge clinical Contract Research Organization that designs and executes immuno–oncology clinical trials. Under the leadership of its CEO, Dr. George Peoples Cancer Insight is on the vanguard of developing novel immunotherapies in the war against cancer. While providing the comprehensive CRO services needed to execute a clinical trial, Cancer Insight also offers consultation on trial design and clinical development strategy. For CPRIT applicants, Cancer Insight provides clinical development and commercialization strategies that are more likely to be funded by CPRIT, and the company has an established track record of successfully helping oncology companies obtain CPRIT funding. “Our novel approach to cancer immunotherapy using pH as a biomarker holds a universe of opportunity, and Cancer Insight’s collaboration in designing an efficient research program was key to our obtaining this award from CPRIT,” commented Dr. Ravi Srinivasan, CEO of OncoNano Medicine. “Cancer Insight is a highly professional CRO and a key collaborator in our efforts to commercialize OncoNano’s novel technologies in the oncology space.”
Radisson Hotel Group to Provide Spanish Cuisine in India
Radisson Hotel Group has signed an exclusive Master Franchise Agreement with Tapas Club, a popular Singapore-based food and drink brand, to roll out a series of stylish Spanish restaurants across its extensive portfolio of hotels in India. Under the new deal, Radisson Hotel Group will have exclusive use of the Tapas Club name in India, allowing it to introduce premium Spanish cuisine to its guests, who are always on the lookout for new experiences. Tapas Club was conceived to bring contemporary Spanish cuisine to the Asian market. Already present in Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia, its restaurants specialize in authentic dishes that embrace the vibrant colors and flavors of the Iberian Peninsula. "We are delighted to bring Tapas Club to India and look forward to adding value to our esteemed guests and partners. F&D is an important area for our business in India and we are exploring strategic tie-ups with other leading, high-quality culinary brands to further uplift our presence in this sphere," said Zubin Saxena, managing director and VP of Operations in South Asia at Radisson Hotel Group. Rakesh Sethi, Radisson Hotel Group's corporate executive chef in India, will work alongside the Tapas Club team to create extraordinary dishes that blend Indian flavors with Iberian flair. The menus will comprise of specialty dishes such as paella, Spanish omelette, croquettes, contemporary tapas and delectable desserts. Naturally, all dishes will reflect Indian palates, with plenty of vegetarian options.
