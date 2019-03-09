Andersen Global announced further expansion in India, with Nangia Advisors, a collaborating firm of Andersen Global, opening new offices in Bangalore and Pune. Andersen Global embarked on its expansion in India less than a year ago, and now has a presence in 10 locations in the country through its collaborating firms, Vaish Associates and Nangia Advisors. Nangia Advisors has chosen well-regarded tax heads Adarsh Rathi and Sandeep Jhunjhunwala to lead the office. Rathi joins from EY and brings 11 years of experience advising companies on transfer pricing advisory and planning, documentation and controversy management. Jhunjhunwala joins from Deloitte and brings 12 years of experience in corporate and international taxation. The Pune office would be led by Sudin Sabnis. Sabnis joins from Deloitte bringing in close to 12 years of experience in international taxation. “This strategic presence in the state of Karnataka and Maharashtra will aid us in supporting our clients based out of the IT & manufacturing hubs of India, ensuring Nangia Advisors can provide the best and most efficient services possible,” said Rakesh Nangia, Office Managing Partner of Nangia Advisors.
Polly Announces $7 million Series A
Polly announced the closing of a funding round of $7 million led by Madrona Venture Group. Polly provides companies using work collaboration platforms like Slack and Microsoft Teams, a way to quickly collect feedback with integrated surveys. With Polly, these companies can measure their workflows and iterate to improve employee and customer experiences. The company will use the new funds to expand the product and go-to-market teams. “Polly fills a need that teams across an entire organization have. They want to understand how employees are working together, what they think the right direction for a product or process is, and how well the company is working as a whole,” said co-founder and CEO Samir Diwan. “We have been gratified to see that enterprises looking to move quickly across a broad range of functions have chosen Polly to measure the success of their workflows in real time. We tripled our user base in 2018 and launched our Enterprise version which has surpassed internal expectations – we are excited to continue to build on this success for our customers,” the Indian American added. As part of the funding, Sudip Chakrabarti, Partner of Madrona Venture Group, joins the company’s board of directors.
InfluxData Secures $60 Million in Series D Funding
InfluxData, creator of the leading time series database InfluxDB, has raised $60 million in Series D funding, led by Norwest Venture Partners. “InfluxData’s time series vision is the future of data management,” said Rama Sekhar, partner at Norwest Venture Partners and new InfluxData board member. “Enterprises are experiencing a data revolution with massive increases in volumes of data. InfluxData is empowering enterprises to discover insights about their data by organizing it in the time dimension, a critical approach for use cases such as DevOps observability and IoT analytics. Developer support is also key in this space and the cult-following from the open source community signals a unique vision and value.” The new infusion of funds will support further investment in product innovation, with increased focus on the cloud, and building out sales and marketing programs to meet growing product demand, as well as customer support needs. InfluxData will begin to market its solutions for specific uses, including industrial IoT and network monitoring, and target industries such as e-commerce, gaming and financial services.
Affinity Raises $26.5 Million for Machine Learning
Stanford grads Ray Zhou and Shubham Goel cofounded Affinity, a San Francisco startup developing what they describe as a “relationship intelligence” platform. Affinity announced that it has raised $26.5 million in a series B funding round led by Advance Venture Partners and Sway Ventures, with participation from MassMutual Ventures, Pear Ventures, and angel investors including SuccessFactors founder and former CEO Lars Dalgaard. “Affinity is changing the relationship management industry by leveraging data in ways no one thought possible,” Zhou said. “Our goal is to create a world in which anyone can tap into the full power of their network to start a company, land a dream job, close a huge deal or otherwise find great opportunities for business success. We’re building the technology infrastructure that will make that possible for everyone.” Affinity’s software-as-a-service offering analyzes data points from a number of sources to derive insights enterprises (and individual users) can leverage to cultivate and expand valuable relationships. Its machine learning and natural language processing systems structure that data and autonomously prioritize the “most valuable” connections within networks in a unified dashboard, while additionally surfacing opportunities that might otherwise have flown under the radar.
Air India One to be At Par with Air Force One
The U.S. has agreed to sell two state-of-the-art missile defense systems to Air India One for an estimated cost of $190 million, a move that will enhance the security of planes flying the prime minister and the president. According to the Pentagon, the sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the U.S. by helping to strengthen the U.S.-Indian strategic relationship. The Trump administrations approved purchase of the two systems known as Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures and Self-Protection Suites. The U.S. decision came after the Indian Government recently made request for LAIRCAM SPS, given the high-level threat to the prime minister and the president, according to a statement. Observing that it will improve India's capability to deter regional threats, the Congressional notification said SPS will facilitate a more robust capability into areas of increased missile threats. "India will have no problem absorbing and using this system," it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.