ANSYS Announces IIT Bombay Ph.D. Fellowship Program
ANSYS and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay will accelerate groundbreaking research across healthcare and conservation industries through a newly launched Ph.D. fellowship program funded by ANSYS. Over five years, ANSYS will fund Ph.D. fellowships to accelerate healthcare, environmental sustainability, conservation of resources and technology research with an underlying social impact. "ANSYS is supporting the next generation of inventors to sustain continuous growth and innovation in the healthcare and conservation sectors," said Rafiq Somani, area vice president - India and South Asia Pacific, ANSYS. "Through this Ph.D. fellowship program, we will provide students from IIT Bombay the resources they need to innovate and deliver cutting-edge advancements to India and the rest of the world." Added professor, dean, alumni and corporate relations, IIT Bombay Suhas Joshi: "IIT Bombay has made serious efforts toward the promotion of research and innovation among our faculty and students. Over the years, IIT Bombay has transformed from an undergraduate teaching institution to one of the leading research universities in the world. We are happy to collaborate with ANSYS to sponsor PhD fellows over the course of five years. We hope to pave the way for future collaborations between large corporations and educational institutes."
Spiceworks Opens Development Center in Hyderabad
Austin, Texas-based Spiceworks, a marketplace that connects the IT industry, announced the opening of its India Development Center in Hyderabad, India. The new office expands Spiceworks product, engineering and development footprint beyond North America and furthers the company’s focus on building products and experiences that deliver greater insights for technology buyers, intelligence for technology vendors, and direct connections between buyers and sellers in the $3 trillion IT industry. Additionally, Spiceworks announced the appointment of Talgan Kumar Rao as head of its new center. “I’m excited to lead our operations in India and a team that will help build the IT marketplace technology buyers and sellers across the world use to connect with one another,” said Rao. The new Development Center will be comprised of software engineers, product managers, and data scientists. “As an organization serving technology buyers and sellers around the world, it’s imperative our Product and Engineering team is thinking, executing, and working globally as well,” said Manish Dixit, senior vice president of Products and Engineering at Spiceworks. “Our India Development Center will be instrumental in furthering our mission to provide technology buyers and sellers with the insight, intelligence, and connections they need to support their businesses and drive growth.”
Professor Justin Paul Wins IIM International Business Award
Dr. Justin Paul, a visiting professor of marketing and international business at Rollins College, received the Distinguished Visiting Scholar and Fellow award from the Indian Institute of Management, a prestigious business school in Kozhikode, India, according to reports. Visiting scholars host workshops and seminars at the university, mentoring and instructing students and junior colleagues for one month each year. Paul is planning on spending a month this summer at the university. He will mentor junior graduate students on marketing. The award provides an opportunity for Rollins to increase its international connections. Paul said that the offer will not only help him as a professor but help in terms of more collaborations, international activities, and exchanges. These collaborations may include co-authored research papers and student faculty exchange programs, the reports said. Paul will receive an award of 140,400 rupees, or $2,028, return airfare from the U.S. to India, and rent-free executive accommodation. “Overall, it’s a good offer because it encourages international collaborations and it helps in boosting the research output for the school,” said Paul. “For me, it’s also an opportunity to mentor more junior scholars and junior faculty members. It’s a recognition for my work and what I do now.”
Software Maker Zoho Moving HQ to Austin
Zoho, an international software company based in Pleasanton, Calif., is moving its headquarters to Austin and opening an office on a 375-acre campus southeast of the city that will house hundreds of employees, company executives told the American-Statesman. Executives said up to 500 employees will eventually fill a 100,000-square-foot building the company is planning to open in 2021, the publication said. Construction could begin next year, Zoho said, depending on how fast the company receives approval for its site from the city of Austin. Roughly 60 employees work at Zoho’s current Austin office, Zoho Indian American executive Raju Vegesna said, but by the time the company opens its new site, the number will be closer to 100. All of the current Austin workers are expected to transfer to the new headquarters, the report said. Founded in India in 1996 by CEO Sridhar Vembu, Zoho markets itself as a “unique and powerful suite of software to run your entire business,” offering email, analytics, accounting, IT management and other services that businesses can use in their daily operation, it said.
Imbed Biosciences Closes $2 Million in Series A Financing
Imbed Biosciences Inc., a medical device company emerging as a leader in the development of advanced therapies for soft tissue repair, has closed $2 million in a Series A Preferred Stock equity financing. The funding will be used to commercialize company’s FDA-cleared MicroLyte Ag Antimicrobial Matrix indicated for the management of chronic ulcers, burns, and surgical wounds. “Thousands of patients with a variety of chronic wounds have already been successfully treated with MicroLyte Ag Matrix, which is now available on the formulary of several hospital systems and is reimbursed by Medicare Part B. With this new funding, we will be building up our product distribution channels to expand our reach throughout United States,” said Ankit Agarwal, Imbed’s cofounder and CEO. MicroLyte Ag Matrix is a next-generation ultrathin wound matrix made with bioresorbable polymers and a patented antimicrobial silver nanotechnology.
By GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr., India-West Staff Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.