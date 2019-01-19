Asana BioSciences, LLC, an independent member of the Amneal Alliance of Companies, has acquired the early stage branded pharmaceutical discovery platform of Endo Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Endo International plc. Asana is a Bridgewater, N.J.-based research and development company specializing in the discovery and development of new chemical and biological entities. It is led by CEO Dr. Sandeep Gupta, who, until recently, was the senior VP of discovery and early development at Endo Pharmaceuticals. “Asana’s mission is to develop novel and clinically differentiated products that address unmet clinical needs and provide new treatment options to physicians and patients,” said the Indian American executive. “Our team consists of highly experienced scientists who have successfully executed several drug discovery and clinical development projects. I am very excited about this portfolio and am looking forward to initiating our First-in-Man trials for our lead asset and moving other assets into clinical development,” the CEO added. “I’m pleased to announce the launch of Asana BioSciences, which expands the Amneal Alliance of Companies’ footprint in pharmaceutical drug discovery, in addition to its generic, specialty and biologics capabilities,” said Chintu Patel, co-CEO and co-chairman of Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC.
GOPIO Convention Prior to Indian Pravasi Bhartiya Divas
After holding conventions in Bahrain, Bangalore, New York, London, Paris, Zurich, Trinidad, South Africa, New Jersey, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai, Global Organization of People of Indian Origin International is holding its 2019 Annual Convention in Varanasi from Jan. 19 to 21. This event is being held in conjunction with the 15th Indian Government Pravasi Bhartiya Divas Convention which starts on Jan. 21 and concludes on Jan. 23. The theme of GOPIO’s conference is: “Strengthening Global Connections of Diaspora: India 2030 - An Economic Powerhouse.” This convention in Varanasi will start with an inauguration on January 19 evening, followed with a full day conference on Jan. 20 and end up with a Valedictory Session & Finale Awards Banquet on Jan. 20 evening at the Taj Gateway Hotel, Varanasi. Conference sessions will continue on Jan. 21 from morning to afternoon. The convention will feature General V.K. Singh, minister of state for external affairs; Tourism Minister Alphons Kannanthanam; Minister of State for Human Resources Dr. Satya Pal Singh; and Maharashtra Minister Raj Purohit. Additionally, GOPIO will honor individuals who have done outstanding work. Awardees include Veena Khosla of France, Parsram Punj of Australia, Dr. Indrani Rampersad of Trinidad, K.V. Shamsudheen from UAE and Dr. Deepak Kant Vyas of St. Louis, Missouri. Other award recipients are GOPIO associate secretary Jaswant Mody and Confluence founder Smita Srivastav.
Iron Pillar Leads Vyome’s Series D Funding
Specialty pharmaceutical company Vyome Therapeutics Inc. said it has raised $22 million in a Series D round of funding led by new investor Iron Pillar. The company is using part of the capital to facilitate a secondary transaction, it added without disclosing any details. Vyome will primarily use the money to advance its lead molecule, VB 1953, it said. “The closing of Vyome’s Series D comes at a transformational time for the company, as we prepare to initiate a phase 2b clinical trial with our lead candidate,” said Venkateswarlu Nelabhotla, chief executive officer of Vyome Therapeutics. “We see this investment as a validation of Vyome’s innovative approach to efficient specialty pharmaceutical development and the ability of the company’s scientific platform to help solve the problem of microbial resistance in dermatology,” he added. Mohanjit Jolly, a partner at Iron Pillar, said that the investment fits well with the VC firm's approach of backing visionary entrepreneurs, together with patented platform technologies and products that have the potential to leapfrog the current market.
Sequoia, Aquila Capital Lead CarDekho’s Series C Round
Jaipur-based Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd., which owns auto portal CarDekho.com, has closed its Series C funding round, raised from a mix of existing and new investors, two people familiar with the development told TechCircle. The round was led by Sequoia Capital’s global growth fund and European hedge fund Aquila Capital, the report said. Confirming the round in a press statement, the company said it had raised $110 million. The Series C round values CarDekho at $400-450 million, the second person mentioned above added, requesting anonymity, according to the report. The company will use the capital to grow its new business verticals which include insurance and financing for the used car segment, the person added. Sequoia Capital is in the process of raising $8 billion for its new global growth fund. In August last year, it closed its sixth fund at $695 million to invest in early- and growth-stage companies in India and Southeast Asia, where it has made over 200 bets in startups, the report said.
Conduent Completes Acquisition of Health Solutions Plus
Conduent Incorporated announced it has completed its acquisition of Health Solutions Plus, a software provider of healthcare payer administration solutions. The acquisition enables Conduent to better serve current and prospective commercial and government payer clients with core administration processing technology. In particular, with the purchase of HSP, Conduent offers a modern Core Administration Processing System solution, which is a key connector of administrative functions for healthcare funding entities, including commercial payers, managed care organizations, state Medicaid agencies and Medicare Advantage payers. "This purchase strengthens our leadership position in the market, enhancing our capacity to connect the entire healthcare ecosystem," said Pratap Sarker, group chief executive, Conduent, Financial Services and Healthcare. "We can now bring an end-to-end healthcare payer administration solution to our commercial and government payer clients, helping them achieve operational efficiencies, lower costs and an enhanced digital experience for members and providers." Conduent serves all 20 of the top health plans, nine of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies and more than 2,200 healthcare providers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.