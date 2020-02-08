EdCast, a category-defining leader in AI-powered personalized learning and knowledge management for enterprise customers, announced the close of its $35 million Series D financing round led by Avathon Capital, an investment platform headquartered in Chicago and a part of Sterling Partners. In backing the company, Avathon will support EdCast as it expands and accelerates its market and product development efforts to provide enhanced corporate learning and upskilling content for its two million paid users. Other Series D participants included new EdCast investor National Grid Partners and existing EdCast investors, including State Street Global Advisors, REV Venture Partners and others. EdCast’s award-winning platform is used internationally by Global 2000 companies and large government organizations, including companies like Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell EMC, ANZ Bank, Schneider Electric, Jefferson Health, Mars Inc., NASSCOM, and the World Economic Forum, to help employees reach their full potential by providing the content, learning, and knowledge they need, when they need it, and in the flow of work. “With business changing faster than ever, organizations around the world are now facing an urgent need to empower their employees with knowledge, learning, and upskilling,” said Karl Mehta, Indian American CEO and founder of EdCast. “EdCast’s Future of Work innovations and leadership in delivering employee experience solutions to enterprises are attracting rapidly-growing customer and partner interest. So we are thrilled to now be partnering and working with Avathon Capital, which brings three decades of expertise and connections to EdCast that will help us continue to expand.” EdCast will use this latest funding round to continue expanding its Knowledge Cloud, Content Marketplace, and MyGuide product offerings.
U of Arizona, Amrita University of India Partner for Education, Research
In their endeavor to offer globally relevant world-class programs across a broad spectrum of disciplines, Amrita University and the University of Arizona are embarking on a multidisciplinary partnership in education and research. In one of the largest ever international university collaborations in India, a Letter of Intent was signed by the chancellor of Amrita University, Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, and Dr. Lisel Folks, provost and vice president of Academic Affairs, University of Arizona. The LoI seeks to initiate multidisciplinary collaborations for the highest standard curriculums leading to integrated and dual-degree programs at the bachelor's and master's levels. The key disciplines include Engineering, Biotechnology, Nanotechnology, Social Sciences, Medicine, Public Health, and Agriculture. The program will enhance Amrita as the study-abroad site for the University of Arizona students and vice versa. This will engage more than 200 students annually for a minimum of one semester. A major goal of the partnership will be to engage in translational research to develop solutions for global sustainability and humanitarian challenges. The key focus areas will include all Engineering disciplines, Biotechnology, Nanotechnology, Molecular Medicine, Social Sciences, Medicine, Nursing, Public Health, Pharmacy, Global Media Studies, Agriculture, and Sustainable Development.
Rotary Club of NY Holds 3rd Anniversary Event
The Rotary Club of New York “Queens” was founded in 2017 as a platform for likeminded individuals to work on humanitarian issues here at home and abroad. Recently it celebrated its third annual event with New York resident and social leader Nabaraj K.C. leading the celebration. The chief guest was Brooklyn Borough president Eric Adams. Adams previously was a Democratic state senator in New York, representing the 20th Senate District. Also at the event, K.C. received a lifetime achievement and a proclamation signed by the American House of Representatives and American Congressman Grace Ming. K.C. has completed a master’s in global leadership from Duquesne University. He is the president of Rotary Club Queens and vice president of Hami Nepali.
Jeet Gupta Receives Lifetime Distinguished Editor Award
Decision Sciences Institute, a global academic society in decision sciences related disciplines, named Jeet Gupta as the DSI Lifetime Distinguished Educator Award recipient. The award is given on the basis of excellence in teaching and learning on one hand and exceptional contributions to teaching/educational innovations on the other. Gupta, the director of the Integrated Enterprise Lab, eminent scholar of management of technology, and professor of information systems, industrial and systems engineering and engineering management at The University of Alabama in Huntsville, previously was named DSI Fellow (1997) based on research excellence and the DSI Distinguished Service Award (2014) based on excellent leadership and superb contributions in the growth of DSI. These are the three top institutional awards that DSI bestows and there are only two people throughout the world who have received all three. In his career, he held several technical and managerial positions in the U.S. Postal Service and U.S. Department of Energy where he received the superior job performance award. He received his doctorate from Texas Tech University, an M.Tech from IIT Kharagpur, and a bachelor’s from Delhi University.
Komodo Health Secures $50 Million in Series C Funding
Komodo Health announced $50 million in series C funding, led by Andreessen Horowitz. The latest investment enables the company to create new software for life sciences, payers, advocacy groups and provider organizations while accelerating the expansion of its Healthcare Map, the industry’s largest real-time view into healthcare journeys in the US. “Our platform is designed to drive better health outcomes for patients by harnessing the power of more than 320 million longitudinal healthcare experiences. Built on this wealth of knowledge, our technology delivers the insights needed to detect disparities in care delivery, identify interventions, and ultimately make a material difference in patient outcomes,” said Arif Nathoo, CEO and co-founder, Komodo Health. Komodo’s Healthcare Map captures insights on 15 million new clinical encounters each day from hundreds of sources. This comprehensive view of de-identified patient encounters enables customers to model the epidemiology of disease and direct resources where they are needed most. For example, underpinned by the Healthcare Map, Komodo’s software-as-a-service technology can pinpoint geographic disparities in care delivery, and then drive intervention at the healthcare provider level to improve quality and outcomes for patients.
By GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr., India-West Staff Reporter
