b8ta has closed $50 million in Series C equity funding, led by Evolution Ventures as a new investor, alongside participation from existing investors including Macy’s, Khosla Ventures, Peak State Ventures and others. Founded in 2015, b8ta pioneered the category known today as Retail-as-a-Service, in which brands can access physical retail as easily as they buy digital advertising, and consumers can discover, try and buy the world’s most innovative products in real life. “Stores today are serving as story-telling platforms for brands rather than sales channels. Product discovery and sales happen in different places,” said Vibhu Norby, Indian American co-founder and CEO of b8ta. “We are at the very beginning of the age of experiential retail, a post e-commerce era that will change the way we all shop for decades to come. Our latest round allows us to meet the global demand for our stores and software.” In coordination with its Series C, b8ta is announcing the launch of Ark and its flagship product, Ark Marketplace, a technology platform to enable retailers and retail landlords to operate their own Retail-as-a-Service concept. With Ark Marketplace, any retailer or landlord will be able to apply the same technology platform found in b8ta stores today to monetize the marketing value of their floorspace.
Singapore's Qoo10 Acquires Indian Online Marketplace ShopClues
Qoo10, a Singapore-based e-commerce firm has acquired India's online marketplace ShopClues in an all-stock deal, the two companies said. The deal, which per two people familiar with the matter valued ShopClues between $50 million and $80 million, ends years-long struggle at the Indian firm, which was valued at $1.1 billion in 2016, to find a new home, according to a Yahoo report. ShopClues will be merged with eBay-backed Qoo10, as part of the agreement. ShopClues, founded in 2011 and a wholly-owned subsidiary of U.S.-based Clues Network Inc, sells electronics, home and kitchen, and lifestyle items to users in small cities and towns in India. As of earlier this year, the company claimed that it was handling more than 60,000 deliveries a day. It has built a network of more than 700,000 small and micro-merchants, the report said. Qoo10, which operates in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, China and Hong Kong, said it hopes the new deal will help it further expand its business in South Asia.
Blackstone Partners with Aakash Educational
Blackstone announced that private equity funds managed by Blackstone have partnered with Aakash Educational Services Limited to build India’s largest digitally enabled, omni-channel education company. AESL is India’s largest medical test preparation provider with a network of more than 200 centers across 130 cities, teaching more than 250,000 students, along with a fast growing digital business. AESL was founded as Aakash Institute around three decades back by J.C. Chaudhry. AESL has demonstrated a consistent track record of results in both medical and engineering entrance examinations over the last three decades. In 2019, nine of the top ten NEET rank-holders were AESL students. Aakash Chaudhry, director and CEO of AESL, said:
“AESL has grown tremendously, emerging as one of the largest and most trusted brands in the education sector. The entire management team is excited to partner with Blackstone, a leading alternative asset manager. We believe Blackstone is a like-minded partner that shares our values and culture. As we embark on the next trajectory of growth at AESL, Blackstone will complement our team with its deep expertise and network in the education sector globally and a team of highly accomplished professionals with a proven track record of creating value.” Added Amit Dixit, head of India Private Equity at Blackstone: “We are investing in AESL since it is the most scaled up test preparation business in India with a professional management team and best-in-class corporate governance.”
Volterra Emerges from Stealth with over $50 Million
Volterra, an innovator in distributed cloud services, has launched from two years of stealth operations with over $50 million in funding to date. Investors include top-tier venture capital firms Khosla Ventures, Mayfield and M12. Volterra’s launch comes during a period of rapid expansion for the company, during which it has grown to 100+ engineers and 30+ global customers. "As a people-first investor, it has been a delight to work with serial entrepreneur Ankur and his team on their bold idea of a platform for the distributed cloud era," said Navin Chaddha, Managing Director, Mayfield. "They clearly see the challenge that enterprises are facing as they distribute applications across clouds and the edge, and have assembled a team of more than a hundred experts to build the answer. With over thirty customers already in production, we are confident that Volterra will make a major impact on the distributed cloud market." Seasoned technology executive and entrepreneur Ankur Singla founded Volterra to address the rapidly growing trend of data and applications residing outside corporate data centers. “I’ve worked with the world’s largest service providers and enterprises over the last several years as they evolved their infrastructure to become software-defined,” said Singla, “but now they are being forced to distribute that infrastructure, and the applications using it, across multiple cloud providers and edge locations.”
By GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr., India-West Staff Reporter
