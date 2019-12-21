For the first time in its history, Brooke Bond Taj Mahal, one of India’s finest tea makers, hosted one of the largest series of Diwali celebrations in the world. Through these Diwali events in the U.S., U.K. and Canada, the tea maker brought thousands of overseas Indians/NRIs together for a day of laughter, reverence and kinship. Nearly 17.5 million strong, Indians have the largest overseas diaspora in the world, with an unprecedented Indian immigrant community in the US, UK and Canada. In the U.S., the brand celebrated with fireworks in Houston, TX, and took over a train station in New Jersey handing out tea samples and diyas. Through these amazing experiences, Brooke Bond Taj Mahal truly brought the beauty and magic of the Indian culture to life. Brooke Bond Taj Mahal has always stood for excellence and rigor in crafting some of the best tea blends in the Indian packaged tea segment. “Tea has seeped into the Indian culture so thoroughly that it has become a revered pastime shared from one generation to the next,” said Partha Guha, Global Business Director at Unilever International. “Every day a billion cups of tea are made and consumed in India with family and friends. We simply wanted to bring this treasured experience to the world and inspire appreciation for Indian culture one sip at a time.”
EdCast Announces Global Alliance with Tata Consultancy Service
EdCast, the provider of the leading workforce learning experience content aggregation and curation platform, announced an alliance with Tata Consultancy Services, a global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, to jointly offer and implement EdCast's Knowledge Cloud and learning experience solutions with Global 2000 and Fortune 500 companies. The companies have formed this alliance in response to the strong and increasing enterprise demand for comprehensive, targeted, AI-powered knowledge management and learning experience solutions. The TCS-EdCast initiative allows large companies to procure, implement and optimize knowledge and learning experience solutions faster and more comprehensively than ever before, including on onboarding, upskilling, corporate learning and offboarding initiatives. “In the drive to maintain a highly productive workforce in today’s digital world, organizations need to make learning opportunities available in the daily flow of work,” said Ram Subramanian, Global Head, Human Capital Practice, Enterprise Application Services at TCS. “We are excited to partner with industry leader TCS to support optimal implementation of our Knowledge Cloud solutions for large organizations worldwide,” added EdCast’s Indian American CEO and founder Karl Mehta. “TCS’ customer-centric approach, digital expertise and deep contextual knowledge completely aligns with our goals of meeting demanding and rapidly-changing enterprise knowledge management needs quickly and comprehensively.”
Fielo Raises Over $7M U.S. in New Funding Round
Fielo, the pioneer of loyalty and incentives automation, shared its vision for the next wave of customer relationship management and partner relationship management, where digital transformation is applied to loyalty and incentives programs. It is time to usher in a new era of digital transformation for B2C, B2B, and B2E loyalty and incentives programs by applying new technology innovations and putting to rest the “old slow and expensive way” of doing things, according to Fielo founder and CEO Sanjay Agarwal. The company also announced it is expanding in both Brazil and the U.S. and has received over $7 million in new funding from Lorinvest and Confrapar. With all the technological innovations around us – autonomous vehicles, robotics, AI – it’s time to update how we engage with the most important assets to any business: the customers, employees, and channel partners. According to industry analysts, loyalty and incentives should be a top-three strategic imperative for CEOs. “The failure to innovate in loyalty and incentives means that more than 90 percent of organizations are unhappy with their programs. Our mission is to modernize incentives and loyalty programs with our powerful Salesforce-native automation platform that is simple to set up and easy to manage. If your data is in Salesforce, you can point-and-click to create your program and incentivize any process in your CRM or PRM. Think of us as the iPhone of loyalty programs – simple to use but powerful,” says Agarwal.
Clumio Raises $135M Series C Funding Round
Clumio, innovators of authentic SaaS for enterprise backup, announced $135 million in series C funding on the heels of its August launch from stealth. In a very short time, the company has realized a strong market response and rapid enterprise customer adoption for its secure backup as a service highlighting the importance of the data protection problem that Clumio set out to solve. “Enterprise IT can no longer afford the time, complexity and expense of building and managing data protection solutions on-prem or in the cloud,” said Poojan Kumar, Clumio CEO and co-founder. “Unlike legacy backup vendors, Clumio SaaS is born in the cloud. This round of investment allows us to push that advantage as we accelerate our development and go to market strategy while continuing to meet customer requirements for backup, regardless of where the data is.” The new funding will help Clumio accelerate the growth of its engineering team, both at the company’s headquarters in Santa Clara, CA and in its new development center in Bangalore, India; expand go to market and service operations in the U.S.; add more support for its 100 percent channel strategy with additional partner resources and programs and build upon momentum in technology partner programs with AWS, VMware and others; and introduce support for new workloads as Clumio continues to execute against its vision for a globally consolidated data protection service.
By GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr., India-West Staff Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.