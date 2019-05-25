Chapter247 Infotech’s initiatives to create bespoke software, tailored to succeed in the digital market, took a new leap with the opening of its new office in Reno, Nevada. It brings to the table a dedicated team of project managers, consultants and analysts to support its key custom development and consultation services. Chapter247 InfoTech announced the opening of its first branch outside India, when its office at Reno, Nevada opened its doors in mid-April. Their arrival on the U.S. shores signals a major boost to their global operations and symbolizes an upscaling of operational capabilities with dedicated technical and support teams catering to the U.S. clients. CEO Utsav Chawla expressed his delight at the opening of the Reno office by stating that they have followed in the footsteps of major players like Braeburn Capital, Server Technologies, EE Technologies and International Game Technology. “Our office at Reno, is more than just an opportunity to explore the pristine beauty of Lake Tahoe. It is an opportunity to set up dedicated operations, consulting and support center for our clients in the U.S. At the same time, introduce our brand of Product Engineering, IT consulting, and Mobility especially in the fields of Custom Application Development Blockchain Consulting and Cloud Computing. Our dedicated team of experts will assist customers with Application Development, Digital Transformation, DevOps Enablement among other things and add more names to our list of success stories.”
Clutch Lists Seasia Infotech as Top Mobile App Development Company
The renowned B2B rating review service provider Clutch listed Seasia Infotech as the Top Mobile App Development Company in its recent survey. The company offers the best in class mobile application development for both iOS and Android platforms with years of experience. The survey was conducted on the basis of numerous aspects that contributed to making Seasia Infotech the most preferred mobile development company globally. Seasia Infotech, whose CEO is R.P. Singh, is a CMMI Level 5 Certified Company and holds great repute in the international markets as a leading development company. Seasia Infotech is currently offering development services for both iOS and Android platforms. Headquartered in the U.S., they have a good client base all over the world that makes them the ideal choice for multi-national companies, said Clutch. Seasia Infotech also caters to the diverse needs of businesses seeking reliable hybrid mobile app development services.
IndiGrid to Acquire Electricity Transmissions Assets
India Grid Trust, India’s leading infrastructure investment trust, announced the closing of a preference unit issuance worth $363 million. As part of the transaction, KKR and GIC have invested $157 million and $142 million, respectively, to collectively own 42 percent of IndiGrid’s outstanding units. KKR has also applied to become a sponsor of IndiGrid and plans to acquire an additional 15 percent of IndiGrid’s total units from Sterlite Power. Following the closing of the transactions, KKR and GIC will collectively own approximately 57 percent of IndiGrid’s outstanding units. In a separate transaction, KKR will additionally acquire a majority shareholding in Sterlite Investment Managers Limited, the investment manager owned by Sterlite Power. Sterlite Power established IndiGrid in 2016 and will remain a sponsor and project Manager of IndiGrid. Harsh Shah, CEO of IndiGrid, said, “We welcome KKR, GIC and our other investors and who have showcased their confidence in IndiGrid, and we look forward to benefiting from KKR and Sterlite Power’s expertise and experience in investment and asset management. With this new capital investment, we will reach our goal of INR17,000 crores of assets under management and are well on our way to achieving INR 30,000 crores of assets under management by 2022 while also providing stable and predictable returns to our investors.”
Indus Insights Expands US Presence
Indus Insights, a provider of Machine Learning and Data Science services, announced that it is expanding its U.S. presence by opening a delivery center in Los Angeles. The company also announced that Indian American executive Rajit Kavindran is joining its management ranks as a senior director and will be leading the company's U.S. offices. Indus Insights has been experiencing phenomenal growth, both in terms of its clientele and the size of its data scientist team. The company has a track record of creating value for its clients by combining sophisticated Machine Learning techniques with a deep expertise in the financial services sector. The company's India operations were recently in the news for being the largest start-up recruiter at some of the most renowned engineering colleges in the country. The opening up of U.S.-based delivery centers is another step in the rapid growth of the company. "We are operating at the intersection of two big revolutions – FinTech and Machine Learning," said Saurabh Sharma, CEO of Indus Insights. "There is a profound change happening to how the financial needs of consumers and small businesses are met. These changes are leading to an increasing demand for our services. In order to add even more value to our clients and further support their innovation agenda, we are opening offices closer to our clients and building our team in the U.S.”
Mahesh Banavar Named Clarkson Outstanding Adviser
Mahesh Banavar, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at Clarkson University, was named the university 2019 Outstanding Adviser Award winner during University Recognition Day recently. “I felt deeply honored, especially because this award was based on the feedback of my student advisees, who I work with closely, and with the support my colleagues, who are actively involved in student advising and know its importance,” Banavar said in a local report. A native of Bangalore, India, Banavar joined Clarkson in 2014 after serving as an assistant research professor at Arizona State University, where he also received his master’s and doctorate degrees in electrical engineering. The Indian American educator is working on two primary research projects, the report said. The first study involves utilizing behavioral biometrics to identify a user on a computer system by how they interact with their devices rather than through passwords, fingerprints or retina/face recognition. His second research thrust is in the area of localization in GPS-denied environments, and specifically in crowded indoor environments, where signals are corrupted by scattering and interference, it added.
By GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr., India-West Staff Reporter
