Coca-Cola Launches ‘Healthy’ Drink for Kids in India
The Coca-Cola Company in India has launched a new “healthy and nutritious beverage” geared towards “active, growing children” that contains more sugar than Coca-Cola. Minute Maid Smoothie, the newly introduced beverage under the company’s “Health and Wellness” portfolio, contains 12.6 grams of sugar per 100 ml. Coca-Cola contains 11 grams of sugar per 100 ml in India, according to the company’s own nutrition facts published on its website. “Children are picky eaters and are always look for something tasty, mothers often find it tough to balance between nutrition and taste. MM Smoothie contains real mango juice that gives it a great taste kids love, puree of banana which makes it filling, goodness of whole milk that mothers trust and topped up with nutrients,” said Vijay Parasuraman, VP of Coca-Cola India & South West Asia. Added sugar intake, and particularly sugar intake through sugar-sweetened beverages and processed foods, have been found to increase the risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease, India Resource said. The American Heart Association recommends less that 25 grams of added sugars daily for kids aged 2-18. Just one Minute Maid Smoothie package contains 25.2 grams of sugar, the resource said. “Adding vitamins to a sugar loaded drink does not make it healthy. This sugar laden product has no place in a balanced diet for children in India, and Coca-Cola must stop its efforts to promote it as such,” said Amit Srivastava of the India Resource Center.
ParkStash App is ‘Airbnb’ of Parking
San Jose State University graduate Sameer Saran created a parking app, ParkStash, which gives the proliferating Spartan community another option to finding a parking spot before reaching campus, the university said in a report. Saran, hailing from India, created the innovative app in 2017 while completing his master’s in computer engineering, it said. ParkStash allows people to rent out unused spaces such as driveways or garage spaces to anyone looking for a parking spot. “It’s essentially the ‘Airbnb’ of parking,” Saran told the university. The app was launched at the end of last year and took off after a group of computer engineering students spread word, knocking on peoples’ doors after their classes in the evenings and telling all of their friends. Through these efforts, ParkStash helped over 400 people access parking to four sold-out concerts at the SAP center and the app’s listings continue to grow, SJSU said. Saran said ParkStash was born with the mission of connecting people who wanted to rent out their private parking spaces, such as driveways, to students looking for a parking spot. The parking app won second place this year in the Silicon Valley Business Plan Competition, hosted by the Silicon Valley Center for Entrepreneurship in San Jose. The app can be downloaded from ParkStash’s website, https://www.findparkstash.com.
Food-Finding App Startup Scores Investors at UTD
UNIBEES, a startup by University of Texas at Dallas Indian American alumni, Chandra Achanta and Abinav Kalindindi, is using student power to get the word out about its college-focused app and to help other brands reach university populations, a Dallas Innovates report said. UNIBEES, the brainchild of two Naveen Jindal School of Management graduates, originally was designed to show UT Dallas students, via a phone app, where to score free food and enjoy free entertainment. The UNIBEES app has morphed into a lifestyle brand, automatically culling calendars in a university’s community to populate the app’s events list and free food locator, offering coupons and discounts to companies wanting to reach local college students, and helping students find gig work from companies eager to tap into the higher ed marketplace, the report said. The startup that recently received $250,000 in venture capital funding, has 15 full- and part-time employees and is poised to become a ubiquitous app on college students’ phones. Kalidindi and Achanta credit the Venture Development Center at UT Dallas and the support it provides in office space, mentoring and logistics with playing a crucial role in getting their app off the ground and in front of investors, the report said. UNIBEES is functional for 11 campuses in Texas and about another 100 across the nation.
South Florida Business Journal Recognizes Ryder CIO
Ryder System Inc., a leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation and supply chain solutions, announced that Ryder CIO Rajeev Ravindran was recognized at the South Florida Business Journal 2018 Technology Awards as one of three finalists for CIO of the Year. The annual award ceremony recognizes leaders in information technology who have demonstrated the ability to align technology direction with company strategy, in order to drive innovation and, ultimately, organizational growth. “Alignment with the business is critical,” said Ravindran. “It’s a different mindset, a powerful shift to shared ownership that enables digital business innovation and increased speed to market. At Ryder, business and IT are one; we work together to deliver cutting-edge, technology-enabled business solutions that continue to position our customers for success.” Ravindran was appointed to the position of CIO at Ryder in January. He is a member of Ryder’s Leadership Team and is responsible for all aspects of Ryder’s IT organization, including the technology, vision, strategy, and execution of Ryder’s key IT platforms and systems. Prior to joining Ryder, he was the CIO and group VP at JM Enterprises. With more than two decades of IT leadership experience, he has worked in roles at various companies including Interactive Metronome, Asista.com, and AutoNation. Ravindran earned a bachelor of science degree in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Miami.
