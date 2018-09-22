CrowdStrike Accelerates Growth in India
CrowdStrike Inc., a cloud-delivered endpoint protection firm, announced the expansion of its operations in the Asia Pacific and Japan region with the opening of a new Innovation and Development Center in Pune, India and the appointment of Jagdish Mahapatra as managing director of Asia. The company has expanded its presence and the growing team will support and accelerate the substantial market demand for the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, threat intelligence and response services. “The security market has changed and I’m excited to work with the company leading the charge and setting the new standard for endpoint protection. CrowdStrike’s incredible global growth demonstrates that the market is ready for a cloud-native approach to endpoint security that is far more effective and efficient in stopping breaches. India and SAARC are a strategic growth market for CrowdStrike and I’m looking forward to driving continued momentum in this region,” said Mahapatra. CrowdStrike has chosen the city of Pune to leverage partnerships with local universities as part of a long-term collaboration to address the cybersecurity talent shortage in India. “Today, I’m very proud to be here in Pune to launch our CrowdStrike Innovation and Development Center, and to announce that we are partnering with the Pune College of Engineering and the Pune University Cyber Security department to offer cyber education opportunities, as well as internships,” said Amol Kulkarni, chief product officer.
Facebook Starts Testing ‘Watch’ Video Platform in India
Facebook has started testing its dedicated video platform ‘Watch’ in India. Facebook Watch was launched in August last year with availability only in the U.S. Following reports of the company launching Watch in India this year, some Android users have now started seeing the feature on Facebook, the Hindustan Times reported. Facebook has been pushing for videos on its platform following Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement of seeing “video as a megatrend” during an earnings call last February, the report said. Watch will not only show curated content from existing publishers, but original shows as well. The social media giant announced last year that it will spend up to $1 billion on original content. “Watch is a platform for all creators and publishers to find an audience, build a community of passionate fans, and earn money for their work,” Facebook explained in a blog post last year. Watch will feature regular shows from different creators and publishers on Facebook. The platform will show episodes which follow a theme or storyline from pages users follow and also recommend similar content. There’s also a ‘Watchlist’ for users to keep up with all the new shows, the report said.
Mahindra says Fiat Chrysler Files Patent Complaint in US
India’s Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. said Fiat Chrysler Automobiles U.S. LLC filed a patent violation complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission against the company. As per the complaint, certain design features of Mahindra’s off-road utility vehicle ROXOR infringed intellectual property rights of Fiat’s Jeep design, Mahindra said in a statement. Mahindra said the complaint was “without merit,” The company and its unit Mahindra Automotive North America have filed a public interest statement with the trade commission and have begun proceedings in a Michigan court to enforce a design agreement that it had executed with Fiat in 2009, Reuters reported. Mahindra is also seeking an injunction against Fiat from proceeding with the complaint, it added. Fiat had not made a monetary claim in the complaint but has sought a permanent restrain over Mahindra Automotive from importing any parts or components into the U.S. that infringe upon its intellectual property rights, the statement from Mahindra said, according to the report.
Buzzvil Acquires India and Pakistan's SlideApp
Mobile lock screen media platform Buzzvil, a member company of the K-ICT Born2Global Centre, announced it has acquired India and Pakistan's leading lock screen content curator SlideApp as part of its effort to tighten its grip in the global mobile ad market. Financial terms were not disclosed. John Lee, CEO of Buzzvil, said, "By taking SlideApp under our wing, Buzzvil is able to onboard excellent developers and continue to scale its geographic reach not only in the Asian, European and the U.S. market, but also India, Pakistan and the Middle East." SlideApp made a grand entrance in India, Pakistan and the Middle East by hitting more than five million downloads within just 12 months of its launch in 2016. The app allows users to get rewards for reading content on the mobile lock screen, a cost-efficient marketing tool for businesses, a news release said. This is Buzzvil's second deal since the acquisition of New York City based startup Slidejoy which rewards users for putting news and advertisements on their mobile lock screens, in 2017.
Sony, Facebook Team to Televise La Liga in India
Sony Pictures Networks India announced that it has partnered with Facebook to telecast the Spanish football league, La Liga on television in India. With this deal, over 100 selected matches will be aired on SPN’s sports channels. SPN will also stream the matches on its video streaming platform SonyLIV. All matches will be streamed on Facebook platform for free, LiveMint reported. “We’re excited to team with Sony Pictures Networks India to give fans in India even more ways to watch La Liga this season. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to collaborating with broadcasters as we continue to explore a variety of different live sports business models,” said Joyee Biswas, head of Asia Pacific sports partnerships, said Facebook in a statement. Facebook takes over from Sony Pictures Networks India which bagged the media rights of La Liga between 2014 and 2018 for reportedly $32 million. This is La Liga first broadcast agreement with a social media platform. “We have been committed to La Liga for the past four years and we are excited to continue our partnership with one of the best football leagues in the world. This confirms our commitment to be the premier football destination for all viewers. TV is one of the strongest mediums in India and through this association, Indian audiences will continue to enjoy the La Liga experience,” said Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer-distribution and head - sports, Sony Pictures Networks India.
