In 2018, more than 5,000 new customers selected Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events and hospitality technology provider, for their event management and group business needs. These new clients add to Cvent’s growing global customer base, which includes more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500 and 80 percent of the Fortune 100. To support the company’s growth, Cvent opened two new offices in Germany and Dubai, expanding their global presence to 19 locations around the world, and hired nearly 1,000 new employees, bringing the total headcount to more than 3,700 worldwide. “2018 was another incredible year for us,” said Cvent’s Indian American CEO and founder Reggie Aggarwal. “We added more customers than at any time in Cvent’s history across a broad range of industries and locations around the world – and expanded our headcount to service and support those new clients.”
ABB Wins $42M India Railways Order for Train Technologies
ABB has won its largest traction equipment order in India, worth more than $42 million to supply state-of-the-art converters for electric locomotives from Diesel Locomotive Works in Varanasi. The converters are custom designed for Indian Railways and will be manufactured at one of ABB’s largest factories for locomotive applications in Nelamangala, near Bangalore. ABB’s traction solution is based on the latest technology to bring more reliable trains to passengers, while increasing sustainable transport use by moving from diesel trains to electric. This helps rail operators to achieve significant operational improvements. “We are privileged to work with DLW and Indian Railways on the electrification of the domestic rail network in India – the fourth largest rail network in the world,” said Sanjeev Sharma, managing director of ABB India. “This order will help to improve rail efficiency, so that passengers travelling in India will reach their destination on time and in comfort.” ABB traction equipment successfully drives more than 250 electric locomotives operated by Indian Railways for both passenger and freight services. In India, more than 20 percent of three-phase electric locomotives are equipped with traction converters from ABB. Last year, the Indian government approved plans to fully electrify the Indian Railways by 2022.
Psychology Prof Receives Regional Counseling Award
Dr. Sangeeta Singg, a professor of psychology at Angelo State University, received the Jimmy Alvarez Friend of Counseling Award from the Three Rivers Counseling Association at its annual awards ceremony recently. Given “For Outstanding Contribution to the Counseling Profession,” the award is named for the late Jimmy Alvarez, a longtime licensed professional counselor in West Texas, ASU alum and former student of Singg’s at ASU. “Many former students I trained in our counseling psychology graduate program are members of the TRCA,” Singg said. “This award means the world to me because I was nominated and honored by my former students who are licensed and successful professionals.” Singg has also been named a “Top Psychologist in San Angelo, Texas” by the International Association of Healthcare Professionals and a “San Angelo Woman to Watch” by the San Angelo Business & Professional Women’s Club. An ASU faculty member since 1981, Singg teaches both undergraduate and graduate psychology classes in the Department of Psychology and Sociology. She also developed the counseling psychology graduate program and served as the program director. A native of Punjab, Singg holds a bachelor’s degree from Punjab University, a master’s degree from Mississippi State University, and master’s and doctoral degrees in counseling psychology from East Texas State University.
Dr. Bhat Honored for Gamma-Ray Astronomy Contributions
The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research Alumni Association in Mumbai has presented Dr. Narayana Bhat, a research scientist at The University of Alabama Center for Space Plasma and Astronomic Research, with its TAA Excellence Award for 2018. A graduate of the institute who became a senior professor there, Bhat received the award for significant contributions to gamma-ray astronomy; for designing and leading the Pachmarhi Array of Cherenkov Telescopes project; for confirming the bimodal nature of gamma ray bursts; and for his role in the revival of the Gamma-ray Burst Monitor onboard the Fermi Space Telescope. "It consists of 25 Cherenkov telescopes spread over an area of 80 meters by 100 meters and uses the less-popular wavefront sampling technique," says Bhat. "It was able to reject the off-axis hadronic background events by precisely measuring the arrival direction of the events." The array was located in a high-altitude observatory in a place called Pachmarhi in central India. Bhat says he confirmed the bimodal nature of gamma-ray bursts by using the data from gamma-ray bursts detected by GBM and then using the pulse shape parameters of the pulses to deconvolve the GRB light curves.
Tech Company to Bring Jobs to Fulton County
Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Economic Development announced that ZKTeco, a global manufacturer of RFID and biometric technology security solutions, will create 40 new jobs and invest more than $5 million in the relocation and expansion of its U.S. headquarters to Alpharetta. Newly created job placements will consist of inside sales, technical support, research and development, light assembly, quality control and logistics personnel. Currently based in Fairfield, N.J., ZKTeco USA is the subsidiary of ZKTeco, the world’s largest developer and manufacturer of RFID and biometric recognition technology, including fingerprint, facial, finger-vein, and palm-vein readers. ZKTeco has more than 3,500 employees operating from 28 global subsidiaries located in the U.S., China, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, U.K., Spain, South Africa, Egypt, Turkey, Dubai, India and other countries. As noted by ZKTeco USA president and founder Manish Dalal, “Our ZKTeco USA headquarters stocks, supplies and supports our products for customers throughout North America and abroad. Operations include in-house sales and product support staff, as well as more than 30 nationwide manufacturers’ representatives who provide hands-on local sales support for our customers.” The new location also boasts a 5,000-square-foot state-of-the-art customer experience center where customers can physically interact with some the latest advancements in biometric and Artificial Intelligence technology, which is now prevalent in numerous access control, time and attendance, and targeted advertising applications.
