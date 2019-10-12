Cyware Labs, a threat intelligence sharing and cyber fusion product-based security company, has raised $3 million in seed funding from a consortium of investors led by Emerald Development Managers. Changing the way organizations use and operationalize threat intelligence, Cyware has enabled organizations to proactively predict, prevent, detect and respond to inbound threats. The company will deploy the secured capital to support research and product development, accelerate sales and marketing efforts, and expand its global footprint by strengthening partnerships in the Asia-Pacific and Gulf regions. “Threat response solutions have traditionally focused on the attack at hand, without giving much thought to other key aspects of threat information available that would allow an organization to turn an attack on its head. The barometer of responding to attacks has changed and focusing on attacker’s tactics, malware, and vulnerabilities is equally critical,” said Cyware Labs CEO and co-founder Anuj Goel. “Knowledge is power, and our enterprise product line has successfully broken down the barriers in automated threat intelligence sharing and threat response to promote a proactive, collaborative response to cyber-attacks,” the Indian American executive said.
CDE to Sell Tech Park to Blackstone
The board of Coffee Day Enterprises approved selling Global Village Tech Park of its subsidiary Tanglin Developments Ltd. to the U.S.-based private equity firm Blackstone and Salarpuria Sattva Group for Rs 2,700 crore, according to an IANS report. The approval came six weeks after company's founder-chairman V.S. Siddhartha was found dead on July 31 on a river bank near Mangaluru on the state's west coast. The New York headquartered Blackstone specializes in private equity, credit and hedge fund investment strategies, the report said. "Parleys with Blackstone were started by Siddhartha in January when he was looking at selling his or the holding company's equity stake to raise funds for paring high-cost debts," a source told IANS. The transaction is expected to complete by Oct. 31.
Raj Shah Inducted as Fellow into Institute of Measurement and Control
Indian American chemical engineer Dr. Raj Shah has been inducted as a Fellow of the Institute of Measurement and Control. He is the first Indian American engineer to achieve this honor, according to a press release. The Institute of Measurement and Control is recognized by the Royal Charter as the professional body for scientists and engineers working in measurement, automation and control. Shah was recently named a Fellow at the Royal Society of Chemistry, UK which boasts such historical members as Sir Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin, and Albert Einstein. Shah was also honored recently by the Energy institute with the title of a Chartered petroleum engineer this summer. The Energy Institute is the largest professional membership body that brings global energy expertise together. The global energy industry, the people working in it and wider society all benefit from the EI’s work. Election to the status of a chartered petroleum engineer so far has been limited to just 7 people in the United States. Shah is now an elected Fellow at STLE, NLGI, AIC, RSC, InstMC and EI. He is also an elected Chartered Engineer from the Engineering Council in the UK, a Chartered Chemist from the Royal Society of Chemistry and a Chartered Scientist from the science council. Shah is the only person in the chemical industry worldwide who now holds all six of these elected certifications, namely, CPC, CCHE, CEng, CSci, CChem, CPEng, added the release.
Nextdoor Adds $47M to Its Growth Round
Nextdoor, the Nirav Tolia-founded social network for neighbors, announced it has raised $47 million in funding from Mary Meeker’s Bond, rounding out a previously announced growth round at $170 million. The financing brings Nextdoor’s total raised to $455.2 million since its inception, according to its Crunchbase profile. The San Francisco-based company aims to connect people who live in the same, or nearby, neighborhoods together by creating a forum for them to communicate digitally. Its presence has grown over time and currently, people in over 247,000 neighborhoods in ten countries are using the platform. Nextdoor’s revenue growth puts it in good company; growing over 100 percent is comfortable unicorn territory. But with the public markets wobbling, recession worries mounting, and trade tensions persisting, having more capital aboard is likely a welcome insurance policy for the company against market disturbances.
Madison Capital Leads Pre-Series A Funding
Gurugram-based FMCG startup Hungry Foal has raised an undisclosed amount of Pre-Series A funding led by Singapore-based Madison Capital. Innerchef co-founder Rajesh Sawhney, Startupbuddy’s CEO Amit Singhal and senior corporate executives also participated in the round. The company plans to use the funds for product development, scaling the distribution and building the brand. Prior to this round, the company has raised funds from State Bank of India and funding from angel investors and GAIL Limited. Founded in 2016 by Japna Rishi Kaushik and Vivek Kaushik, Hungry Foal offers affordable and healthy snacks. The company claims that its proprietary and scalable recipes coupled with the latest food technology has helped it achieve high quality at an affordable cost. Hungry Foal products include energy bars, muffins, nut mixes etc. It claims to offer similar nutrition profile at almost half of the price in its class and category. The company sells its products across tier 2 and tier 3 cities and works with clients such as VITA – Haryana, CHRD Society for Applied Studies
By GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr., India-West Staff Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.