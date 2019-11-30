Dale Carnegie of India celebrated ‘Global Day of Giving’ by training 500 underprivileged children across India. The children were trained with basic communication and people skills that will support them with essential life skills. Dale Carnegie of India partnered with NGOs such as Akshay Patra, Kotak Education Trust, Akanksha Foundation, Bharti Foundation, Navjyoti India and Sonalika Foundation for this initiative. The Global Day of Giving was implemented in Mumbai, Pune, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. The training workshops had engaging exercises designed to help children hone skills like interpersonal communication, focus and self-control, critical thinking and relationship building lessons that will help them prepare well for life challenges. Commenting on the initiative, Pallavi Jha, chairperson and managing director, Dale Carnegie of India, said, “Education is the most important catalyst for social transformation. Global Day of Giving has always helped us to instill a sense of purpose for the country’s youth. We are fortunate to empower young minds through literacy and build a foundation for those who are lesser privileged, to improve their lives. We look forward to making a positive impact with this initiative and shaping many more bright futures of India.”
PierianDx Closes Series B Financing Round
PierianDx, a clinical genomics informatics company, has closed a $27 million Series B funding round led by ATW Partners and SJF Ventures. PierianDx provides a SaaS platform that enables the practice of clinical genomics as a standard of care and empowers the world’s most advanced molecular diagnostic labs. Founded in 2014 out of Washington University in St. Louis, PierianDx is focused on advancing cancer diagnostics and making targeted therapeutics more accessible to healthcare systems, laboratories, and patients worldwide. Dr. Rakesh Nagarajan, Indian American founder and executive chairman of PierianDx, said, “PierianDx has grown tremendously over the past 18 months and is continuing to add the clinical expertise and resources necessary to execute on our vision. Our team is uniquely skilled and dedicated to the adoption of clinical NGS around the globe.”
UWorld Named Among 'Best Entrepreneurial Companies'
UWorld was recently recognized as one of the “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” by Entrepreneur magazine’s Entrepreneur360 ranking, a premier study delivering the most comprehensive analysis of private companies in America. Based on this study forged by Entrepreneur, UWorld ranked in the top 10 percent and was recognized as a well-rounded company that has mastered a balance of impact, innovation, growth, leadership and value. “At UWorld, we have a team of content experts made up of accomplished doctors, nurses, business professionals, and educators, who strive to create the highest-quality educational content in the market,” said Dr. Chandra Pemmasani, founder and CEO of UWorld. "With more than 1 million students using our resources, we aim to help students achieve their educational goals.” UWorld creates online resources that help students succeed on their high-stakes exams. Whether they’re taking a college prep, graduate, nursing, medical, or accounting exam, UWorld’s exceptional platform will make students’ journey to the exam a smooth one. Honorees were identified based on the results from a comprehensive study of independently-owned companies, using a proprietary algorithm and other advanced analytics. The algorithm was built on a balanced scorecard designed to measure five metrics reflecting major pillars of entrepreneurship—innovation, growth, leadership, impact, and business valuation.
Wipro Launches Engineering and Innovation Center in Virginia
Wipro Limited, a global information technology, consulting and business process services company, announced the opening of the next generation engineering and innovation center in Richmond, Virginia, to accelerate innovation for local startups and clients, that will create 200 additional jobs in the Richmond area by 2021. Wipro employs over 500 professionals across the state of Virginia of whom 420 are in the Richmond area. Wipro's new 10,000 square-foot facility will focus on full-stack engineering solutions, customer experience and accelerators across cybersecurity, cloud, digital and DevOps. It will also host customized visits, workshops on design thinking and innovation, and projects featuring collaboration across different industries.
Additionally, Wipro will partner with local startups to share expertise and domain-focused use cases that can be scaled for the enterprise, benefiting large and small businesses alike. The Center's technologies, training and expertise will also be made available to education professionals, community leaders and policy makers. "We deeply value Virginia's reputation for innovation, commerce, academic excellence, and world-class engineering talent and are excited to further invest and expand our operations here," said Angan Guha, SVP and global head, BFSI, Wipro Limited. Wipro is currently hiring graduates from Virginia Tech, Virginia Commonwealth University, University of Virginia, University of Richmond and other local institutions. The Richmond office opening follows the launch of Wipro's Pivotal Software Center of Excellence in Dallas, and the Digital and Technology Center in Minneapolis earlier this year.
Reshape Leads Eden Series B Funding Round
Eden, a leading workplace management platform that makes it easier for fast growing, innovative companies to run and scale their offices, announced a $25 million Series B funding round led by Reshape. The raise succeeds a momentous year in Eden’s growth, in which the company onboarded its 2,000th service provider and brought its platform transaction volume past the $50 million mark. The Series B fundraise will enable Eden to further accelerate its upward trajectory by investing in its suite of SaaS tools for each operational stakeholder in the building, especially the facilities manager and the service partner. “Reshape aims to power companies that are having a transformative impact within the real estate space—companies that are providing the services and technology needed to set the industry up for success into this new decade and beyond,” said Vik Patel, a partner of Reshape, the next-generation investor in tech-enabled companies that need real estate to scale. “Eden perfectly fits this bill, targeting the enormous workplace market that we believe can be radically transformed. We’re very much looking forward to this successful partnership.” Patel will be joining Eden’s Board of Directors.
By GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr., India-West Staff Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.