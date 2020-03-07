Docugami, a Seattle, Wash.-area document engineering startup that transforms how businesses create and manage documents for greater productivity, compliance and insight using breakthrough artificial intelligence, has secured a $10 million seed funding round led by Silicon Valley venture fund SignalFire, with participation by NextWorld Capital and others. Additional investors in the seed funding round include luminaries in the advanced document technology sector, as well as leading-edge document users, including Shishir Mehrotra, Indian American CEO of Coda. Founded in March 2018 by former Microsoft executive Jean Paoli and four other senior engineering leaders from Microsoft, Docugami harnesses a wide range of artificial intelligence techniques, including natural language processing, image recognition, declarative markup, and other approaches, to enable businesses of all sizes to radically improve how they create and manage documents for greater insight, efficiency, and business impact. In addition to Paoli, co-founders include Andrew Begun, a founding member of InfoPath and an engineering manager in Windows; Taqi Jaffri, former principal product manager for Microsoft Business AI & Research; Mike Palmer, founding member of InfoPath and an engineering manager in Office; and Martin Sawicki, former engineering manager for Microsoft Office and Azure. The Docugami science team is led by Luis Martí, an international expert in machine learning and evolutionary computing, and Steve DeRose, a renowned expert in natural language processing, computational linguistics, and standards related to document processing. The $10 million seed round announced today brings Docugami’s total amount raised to $11.7 million, which includes $1.7 million in pre-seed funding provided by the founders.
MoEngage Raises $25 Million Series C Investment Round
Having recently achieved Amazon Web Services Retail Competency, MoEngage, an intelligent customer analytics and cross-channel engagement platform, has raised $25 million in Series C funding. Eight Roads Ventures led the round which will be used to deepen relationships in Asia, integrate advanced capabilities into the product mix and scale operations in the USA and Europe, MoEngage’s two fastest-growing markets. “The latest round of funding will help us reach more brands and empower them with the next-generation customer engagement platform built for the mobile-first world that is easier to use, fully integrated and intelligent,” said Raviteja Dodda, founder and CEO, MoEngage Inc. “We also welcome the wealth of experience and expertise that Eight Roads Ventures and F-Prime Capital brings into the boardroom with this investment.” MoEngage centralizes consumer behavioral analytics, insights and marketing automation into one dashboard where brands can engage with their customers across channels and personalize touchpoints. “The rapid rise of mobile has increased the complexity of how digital-first and consumer-focused enterprises interact with customers. Marketers now need to seamlessly engage with customers in a personalized and real-time manner across different channels,” said Shweta Bhatia, partner at Eight Roads Ventures. MoEngage's AI and automation platform map customer journeys and develops hyper-personalized offers, updates, recommendations and other communications across mobile, web, email and SMS – thus delivering an omnichannel experience. Hundreds of global brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to connect with 400-plus million monthly active users, processing over 650-plus billion interactions and 40-plus billion messages every month.
Cysiv Closes $26 Million Series A Financing
Cysiv, an enterprise SOC-as-a-Service company, closed a $26 million Series A financing led by ForgePoint Capital, a top tier venture capital firm that invests in transformative cybersecurity companies. Cysiv was incubated within Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, and launched in 2018 as a partnership with HITRUST, a leading data protection standards development and certification organization. Cysiv now operates as an independent company, having spun out of Trend Micro. “We are thrilled to be partnering with ForgePoint Capital, the premier venture capital investor in cybersecurity,” said Cysiv CEO Partha Panda. “With their deep cybersecurity knowledge, experience, insights and connections, and their proven track record as company builders, ForgePoint was our top choice to help accelerate our growth. Their sizable investment is a testament to the significant market opportunity we’re addressing, the powerful SOC technology platform we’ve built, and to the experienced and capable team we’ve pulled together.” The Cysiv platform is technology- and vendor-agnostic and can ingest security logs from a wide range of sources, along with other important contextual data, and leverages advanced data science techniques to automate the time-consuming, complex but critical activities for detecting, investigating and remediating hidden, evasive and emerging threats.
Simplus Acquired by India-based Infosys for $250M
Infosys announced it acquired Simplus, one of the fastest-growing Salesforce Platinum Partners in the United States and Australia. Simplus, based in Salt Lake City, is a recognized leader and advisor in cloud consulting, implementation, data integration, change management and training services for Salesforce Quote-to-Cash applications. This acquisition, coupled with the acquisition of Fluido announced in September 2018, further elevates Infosys' position as an end-to-end Salesforce enterprise cloud solutions and services provider, according to a press release, according to reports. Simplus brings to India-based Infosys globally recognized Salesforce expertise, industry knowledge, solution assets, deep ecosystem relationships and a broad clientele across a variety of industries.
Infosys COO Pravin Rao said in a statement. “The acquisition reaffirms our continuous endeavor to strengthen our strategy of scaling our Agile Digital and cloud-first digital transformation capabilities. This acquisition is key to staying relevant to the digital priorities of our clients and demonstrates our commitment to the Salesforce ecosystem. The strategic combination of scalable and agile global delivery capabilities of Simplus complements our effort to help global enterprises to transform their businesses. We are excited to welcome Simplus and its leadership team into the Infosys family,” Rao said. The acquisition is expected to close during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.
By GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr., India-West Staff Reporter
