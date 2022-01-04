Elevate Capital Looking to Enhance Oregon Startups
Nitin Rai recently launched Elevate Capital, a Portland, Ore.-based venture capital firm, hoping to raise $10 million from investors in the next 12 months with a plan to put most of its money back into the Eugene, Ore., area. Some investments came from angel investment group TiE Oregon Angels. Rai said the hope is to help early-stage companies get $500,000 to $1 million of investment. The investment will help keep companies local when seeking funds and will come with expertise and mentorship, for which Rai will offer his mentoring. The Elevate Inclusive Fund, a separate fund managed by Rai, will invest $3 million in the next five years in underrepresented entrepreneurs, including women, veterans and minorities. Rai earned a degree in computer science in Canada and came to the United States in 1987 to work in Silicon Valley. He has lived in Oregon since 1989. He also is a founder and current president of TiE Oregon.
Government Bans 240 Websites Offering Escort Services
The Indian government has banned 240 websites offering escort services on the recommendation of an expert committee under the ministry of home affairs. The move has been received with criticism, calling it directionless. An industry source told PTI that the websites should be tracked and culprits be nabbed to control any nefarious activities. The government should also ban efforts for escort advertisements in newspapers, the source added. Only Indian websites have been blocked, reportedly.
Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Honored
The 15th annual Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Awards Gala Dinner, established by the Asian American Business Development Center, recently highlighted the accomplishments of some of the best business men and women throughout the country. The award recipients represent a microcosm of the best of Asian American entrepreneurs, professionals and corporate executives who are engaged in a wide range of business interests, and all of whom have a role in driving the U.S. economy. Since its inception in 2001, the awards gala has honored more than 700 successful Asian Americans who represent over 50 industries and professions. John Wang, president of the AABDC, said, "The award honors individuals and serves to encourage the development of talent and leadership of Asian Americans."
Boston Scientific to Make India Biggest R&D Hub
Medical devices maker Boston Scientific Corp. plans to make India its biggest research and development hub outside the U.S., as it plans to develop devices such as stents, catheters and pacemakers at its Gurgaon facility for the Asia Pacific, Middle East and African markets. “As one of seven strategic global R&D sites for Boston Scientific, the R&D center in India has the potential to be the largest outside of the US,” said Boston Scientific Co. India Pvt. Ltd. VP and managing director Prabal Chakraborty. “The R&D center will focus on developing products to meet the clinical needs in high-burden diseases specific to emerging markets in the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa regions, and to serve as a global product engineering site.” Boston Scientific said it plans to roll out products from this facility by 2017.
Mist Announces Strategic Funding from Cisco Investments
Mist, a company delivering mobile experiences for enterprises, announced a strategic investment from Cisco Investments. This investment will help Mist continue to advance its virtual Bluetooth Low Energy beacon and wireless machine learning technology and grow its business. “As an enterprise technology startup, there’s no greater stamp of approval than an investment from Cisco. This supports the groundbreaking nature of what we’ve brought to market,” said Mist co-founder and CEO Sujai Hajela. “For far too long, wireless infrastructure and experiences haven’t reflected users’ relationships with technology and the increasingly mobile world we exist in. With support from Cisco Investments, we will catapult wireless infrastructures everywhere into the modern age.” Mist brings indoor location on par with outdoor GPS, opening up a whole new horizon of mobile experiences to enterprises. Prominent organizations in healthcare, education and more are already benefitting from Mist’s technology, including UCLA Medical Center, Stanford Law School and Mission Health.
Facebook Launches Suicide Prevention Tools for Indian Users
Facebook has launched updated support tools to help users with suicidal tendencies in India, in collaboration with mental health organizations Aasra and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's Live Love Laugh Foundation. The new tools will be available to the social network's 148 million users in India, and will enable people to reach out to distressed friends directly or by reporting their posts to Facebook. Facebook had first launched the suicide prevention tools in the U.S. last February. The new feature allows anyone who is concerned about a friend being suicidal or prone to self-injury, to report the post to Facebook and help them connect to mental health professionals or reach out them directly. Posts are monitored around the clock and pop-ups with options to help go up when there is a distressed user. The social media company teamed with the Tata Institute of Social Science's free counseling hotline iCall among other avenues to help, in 10 regional languages including Hindi, Bengali, Kannada and Tamil.
GM Puts India Investment Plan on Hold
General Motors Co. has stalled its investment plans for India as it changes its product plan to match the changing consumer desires. A spokeswoman said the company no longer plans to launch the Chevrolet Spin minivan in India, opting to fuel the growing SUV market in the country, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The spokeswoman added that the holdup on the $1 billion investment will allow the company to conduct a full review until it firms up the product portfolio plan. India is just one of the many markets the company has restructured, pulling out of most of Russia, dialing back from certain cars in the U.S. and Europe, and re-evaluating production in Korea and Brazil, among other markets. India, which GM has operated in since 1996, is on track to become one of the biggest markets in the world by 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.