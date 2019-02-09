Harsco Corporation announced that its Metals & Minerals division has entered into a multiyear contract with JSW Steel, India’s largest steel exporter, to provide a range of mill services. The 10-year agreement commences in September 2019. Under the multiyear contract, Harsco will provide JSW Dolvi with on-site slag handling services including under-furnace digging, ladle wrecking, and hot slag transport. These services are directly linked to active steel production and critical for plant operations. Harsco has been providing these essential mill services for more than 100 years, operating today on more than 145 sites in 32 countries. “We are delighted to expand on our positive relationship with JSW,” said Harsco Metals & Minerals COO Russ Mitchell. “Our partnership has strengthened over the past several years, and we look forward to delivering continued value-added solutions and innovation to operations at the Dolvi site.” “JSW would like to utilize the worldwide expertise of Harsco in handling hot slag for a safe and efficient operation at our Dolvi Maharashtra facility as we continually improve our steel production,” said Ratnaprasad Alturi, senior VP of JSW Steel, Ltd.
ScaleFactor Closes $30M Series B Funding Round
ScaleFactor, an intelligent finance and automated accounting platform, has announced a $30 million Series B round of funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners, one of the most successful cloud venture capital firms in the industry. “ScaleFactor has assembled an optimal combination of technology and team,” said Anna Khan, VP, Bessemer Venture Partners. “ScaleFactor has grown at hyper-speed since its inception, and we are firm believers that AI-based accounting and (a streamlined) back office is the path forward for the majority of small businesses.” ScaleFactor empowers small business owners by consolidating and automating complex back-office operations into one platform to create an intuitive “business OS.” The new capital will fuel additional features and headcount in the company’s Austin headquarters and enable them to expand nationwide. “Businesses get overwhelmed by administrative work jumping from siloed solution to siloed solution and should be able to focus on what makes them successful,” said Kurt Rathmann, CEO and founder of ScaleFactor. “Our vision of a comprehensive business operating system, built with their needs in mind, allows our customers to be proactive with their business, operate in control and drive success.”
APAICS Congressional Fellows Summer Internship Application Deadlines
Deadlines for the APAICS Congressional Fellowship Program and Summer Internship Program are fast approaching. The programs are accepting applications for the next few weeks, with the fellowship deadline Feb. 11 and the internship deadline Feb. 28. The APAICS Congressional Fellowship Program offers full-time legislative and public policy fellowships in Washington, DC, providing exceptional graduates and young professionals with an opportunity to work on policy issues as staff members in a congressional office. The program aims to build leadership skills, encourage political civic engagement, and foster a strong interest in public service careers. Additionally, the Fellowship Program offers a living stipend and health insurance, a mentorship program, access to the APAICS Alumni Network, and professional development opportunities throughout the year. The APAICS Summer Internship Program is an eight-week program that provides undergraduate students with the opportunity to work in Washington. D.C., and experience American politics and public policy. APAICS interns are placed in U.S. congressional offices and federal agencies. The program develops leadership and professional skills, encourages political and civic engagement, and fosters a strong interest in public service careers.
VVDN Setting up New Design Innovation Center
VVDN Technologies, a leading product engineering and manufacturing company, announced its presence in Coimbatore-Pollachi, Tamil Nadu by opening its Design Center on the campus of MCET College. This expansion was the result of a collaboration between MCET and VVDN Technologies and this handshaking with MCET is aimed to nurture the 'Industry Academia Collaboration' manifold with the establishment of a 20,000 sq. ft. dedicated Research and Development Center on the campus of MCET. This engineering center will be a part of VVDN's global delivery network that offers best-in-class engineering services. Talking about this partnership, Selva Muthukumar, CTO, VVDN, said, "VVDN is focused on delivering the best products and services in the world and we are thrilled to open this new office in Coimbatore which will focus on cutting-edge Product Engineering Solutions. The talent here in the local area is incredible and VVDN is proud to bring new investment, jobs and opportunity to cities across India." "The growth trajectory that we own demands for expansion at every location. Considering the same, it was important for us to bring a new facility. This collaboration would help the young talent of India. They will be able to imbibe skills and will be well groomed on the latest technologies prevailing in the market which would make them a step ahead from their counterparts in the industry," said Balakumar Chinnusamy, AVP Engineering, VVDN Technologies.
BridgeBio Pharma Closes $299.2M Financing Round
BridgeBio Pharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, announced a new financing round of $299.2 million. The round was co-led by existing investors KKR and Viking Global Investors. The financing will be used to support BridgeBio Pharma's existing drug research and development programs and expand its efforts to rapidly develop medicines for patients with unmet needs. “We are privileged to be working with investors who believe in our goal of creating medicines for patients with genetic disease. We are aware that many of these patients lack effective treatment options, and we take our mission to help them seriously,” said Neil Kumar, Indian American co-founder and chief executive officer of BridgeBio Pharma. “The path from promising early-stage science to a drug that makes a difference for patients requires a long-term vision and steady commitment. We are fortunate to have our investors’ support as we develop these treatments.” BridgeBio Pharma was formed in 2015 by a team of drug research and development veterans from both the biotech industry and academia. The company seeks to translate novel scientific discoveries from universities, academic medical centers, and pharmaceutical research groups into genetically-targeted therapeutics that address the fundamental causes of disease.
