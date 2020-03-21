HeadSpin, the company that ensures flawless connected experiences enabled by web, mobile, IoT and 5G, announced a $60 million Series C funding round led by Dell Technologies Capital and ICONIQ Capital. The round brings the total amount raised since inception to $117 million. HeadSpin will use the funding to develop new product offerings, expand into new market segments, and deepen position within cloud ecosystems. HeadSpin also announced that Nikesh Arora, Indian American chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks, has joined the company’s Board of Directors as chairman.
Arora is the former chief business officer at Google who most recently served as president and COO of SoftBank prior to joining Palo Alto Networks. Also participating in the round included We’s Shiva Rajaraman, Notion’s Akshay Kothari, Caviar’s Gokul Rajaram, Uber’s Manik Gupta, among others. “HeadSpin’s extraordinary technology has broken barriers and redefined the frontier of testing, monitoring, and analytics across devices, locations and networks to understand a customer’s connected experience. This means business, development, devops, and product teams can finally be on the same page and focus on what matters most: delivering high quality, innovative digital experiences enabled by web, mobile, IoT, and 5G,” said Arora.
Since launching in 2015, HeadSpin has doubled its annual revenue year-over-year, earning the trust of over 1,000 enterprise customers and telco operators. New HeadSpin enterprise customers include Microsoft, Tik Tok, Bandai Namco Studios, Yahoo!, Uber, DeNA, AirBnB, Kohls, ByteDance, BYJUs, Optus, Australian Post, Telefonica, and Walmart. “HeadSpin is well-positioned to take advantage of this huge market opportunity as enterprises transition to providing higher-quality digital and mobile experiences.” said Manish Lachwani, cofounder and CEO of HeadSpin. “We’re privileged to be able to grow the company with our excellent team, partners and investors.”
Lava Mobiles Signs $90 Million Equity Investment Agreement
India-based Lava International Ltd. announced that it has signed an agreement with GEM Global Yield Fund LLC SCS, part of the Global Emerging Markets Group, for the investment of up to $90 million into the company over the period of next 36 months through a Share Subscription Facility. The facility will allow the Company to sell American depositary receipts to GEM in exchange for drawing down available funds and can be used entirely at the Company's discretion subject to certain requirements. The Company will use the funds to strengthen its business by funding its research, development and business expansion activities, with the objective of becoming a market leader in the sub-$150 cellular phone segment.
