HighRadius, a leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash and Treasury Management software, has raised $125 million in a Series B growth funding round led by ICONIQ Capital. The new capital will be used to accelerate HighRadius’ continuing platform development and expansion of the company’s geographic reach. HighRadius is headquartered in Houston, Texas and is trusted by more than 400 clients including more than 200 of the Forbes Global 2000. The HighRadius integrated platform for accounts receivables and treasury management leverages native AI capabilities to help companies optimize working capital. Sashi Narahari, Indian American founder and CEO of HighRadius, said: “(The funding) marks an important milestone for HighRadius and we’re thrilled to have ICONIQ join us in our vision to modernize the Order to Cash space. ICONIQ combines patient capital with a long-term vision of investing in category-defining businesses, and the firm has worked with some of the world’s most successful tech entrepreneurs. We are building HighRadius into a self-sustaining, long-term category leader, and ICONIQ is a great partner for us in this journey.”
Roofstock Closes $50 Million Series D Funding
Roofstock, an online marketplace for investing in the $3 trillion single-family rental home sector, has closed on a $50 million Series D equity round. SVB Capital led the financing. This latest round brings the total amount of equity raised to $133 million. The new funding will support the company’s continued growth, including investment in its data science, product and engineering capabilities, expanding its retail supply and distribution network and rolling out Roofstock Platform Services, the company’s latest service which lets institutional investors build their own tailored portfolios of single-family rental homes. “Roofstock is in the vanguard of the rapidly-growing proptech space,” said Sulu Mamdani, Managing Partner of SVB Capital. “As startups continue to broaden access to financial services, we see real estate as an incredibly attractive asset class for retail investors looking to go beyond the typical stock and bond portfolio.” SVB Capital, a division of SVB Financial Group, was selected to lead the round in part due to its interest in the promise of Roofstock One, which offers shares in fully managed investment homes for as little as $5,000 per share.
Several Key Challenges Facing Indian Businesses in 2020
A report has been released that says Indian businesses face a range of challenges including trade wars and a global economic slowdown – but few firms are taking steps to mitigate the risk. Those findings are according to a new study by TMF Group, a leading provider of international business administration services. The report found that nearly half of Indian respondents predict that a global economic slowdown will be a key challenge for Indian firms in the coming year. Forty-six percent cite trade wars as a danger, with 37 percent concern about the impact of climate change on business. About a third believe that a EU/US trade dispute will damage India, while 33 percent of respondents feel that the UK leaving the European Union will have a bad effect on Indian companies. Despite this, very few companies have taken steps to minimize the impact of geopolitical shocks. A mere 1 percent of Indian respondents report they have identified new customer target markets that are less affected by trade disputes, and less than 1 percent said they have identified new markets which are less affected by Brexit. Only 31 percent of respondents say they plan to reduce their operations in countries that are affected by trade wars. Shagun Kumar, MD for India at TMF Group, said: “International geopolitics can seem a long way away, but Indian firms – even the smallest ones – are closely connected to the world’s economy. 2020 is likely to contain a large number of international business shocks, and these present both a challenge and an opportunity for Indian firms.”
President Trump Invites Harold D’Souza to White House
United States President Donald J. Trump invited Indian American human trafficking survivor Harold D’Souza to attend a summit on human trafficking, honoring the 20th Anniversary of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act. The event was held last month at the White House. D’Souza strives to be the voice of courage, hope and freedom for trafficking victims. He has been invited to speak throughout the United States as well as in India, Africa, Europe and the Middle East. He has spoken at Harvard University, and addressed the United Nation on the importance of recognizing and protecting vulnerable populations susceptible to trafficking. The Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act of 2000 is a federal statute passed into law in 2000 by the U.S. Congress and signed by President Clinton. The law was later reauthorized by presidents Bush, Obama and Trump. D’Souza has been appointed as an expert consultant to the Department of State’s Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons. In 2017 Harold D’Souza was recognized as the Hero of Ohio Liberator Award. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000, the first comprehensive law in the U.S. to address the transnational crime of human trafficking.
By GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr., India-West Staff Reporter
