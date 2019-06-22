CloudBees, an enterprise DevOps leader powering the continuous economy, announced that it has secured a $10 million capital investment from HSBC. The latest announcement is a follow-on to CloudBees’ recent $62 million growth capital round last year, bringing total funding in the company to over $120 million. HSBC currently uses CloudBees Core platform technologies to accelerate its overall software delivery system. HSBC said the investment in CloudBees underscores the importance of DevOps in the bank’s business and technology future. “We invest in technologies which are strategically important to our business, and which help us serve our customers better,” said Dinesh Keswani, CTO of shared services at HSBC. “The DevOps market is growing fast, as organizations like us drive automation, intelligence and security into the way we deliver software. CloudBees is already a strategic business partner of HSBC; we are excited by our investment and by the opportunity to be part of the story of continuous delivery.”
Cala Health Raises $50 Million Series C Funding
Cala Health Inc., a bioelectronic medicine company developing wearable therapies for chronic disease, has completed a $50 million Series C financing. Cala Health will use the funds to introduce Cala TrioTM, a breakthrough therapy for hand tremors in people with essential tremor, to the market as well as expand its therapeutic pipeline. New investors in the Series C financing include Novartis, Baird Capital, LifeSci Venture Partners, TriVentures, and others. All existing investors participated in the round, including Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc., Lux Capital, Lightstone Ventures, Action Potential Venture Capital, dRx Capital, and GV. “We are excited to continue partnering with Cala Health on its journey to support patients with chronic disease with wearable neuromodulation therapies,” said Indian American executive Neil Tiwari, General Partner, dRx Capital, a Novartis & Qualcomm joint investment company. Cala Health is preparing for the limited release of the prescription Cala Trio therapy, including an innovative commercial strategy that delivers prescription therapy with the convenience of consumer electronics by serving the patients as a direct distributor. The company recently announced completing enrollment in the largest therapeutic study ever conducted in essential tremor in the US, the landmark PROspective study for SymPtomatic relief of Essential tremor with Cala Therapy.
Indian University to Sign MoU with British Geological Survey
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham signed an MoU with The British Geological Survey of the United Kingdom Research and Innovation. This is a very proud moment for Amrita as it is the first Indian university to sign an MoU with UK’s prestigious national research center. Dr. Maneesha V. Ramesh, dean of International Programs, and Professor Christopher Luton, head of legal at BGS, signed the MoU. The MoU is intended to develop technical cooperation between Amrita and BGS in the field of landslide monitoring & research. Amrita Center for Wireless Networks and Applications has been actively pursuing research on landslide monitoring and prediction for more than a decade now. The researchers from AmritaWNA and the BGS have been involved in collaborative research work for the past few years. After a successful and mutually benefiting collaboration, the two institutions stepped forward to sign this MoU in order to develop and reinforce their cooperation in the fields of earth sciences, mineral prospecting, and disaster management. It is also an effort to improve cooperation between the United Kingdom and the Republic of India through participation in this MOU, with the intent of reinforcing and strengthening both scientific links between the two countries.
Amal Ghosh of eMagin Corp Awarded 2019 Karl Ferdinand Braun Prize
eMagin Corporation a developer, designer and manufacturer of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays for high resolution imaging products, announced that Dr. Amal Ghosh, CTO and senior VP, received the 2019 Karl Ferdinand Braun Prize awarded annually by the Society of Information Display. This award is given to an individual for outstanding technical achievement in and contribution to display technology. Ghosh was born in Pune, India and received his B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees from Pune University. He is a 1985 graduate of MIT with a Ph.D. in physics. “Amal’s contributions to both eMagin and the display industry over his 25-year career have been instrumental in the advancement of both microdisplays and OLED technology. As we continue to pursue commercialization for OLED microdisplays in industrial and consumer applications, I fully believe that with Amal’s support, eMagin will continue to be the leader in high-resolution, high-brightness, OLED-on-silicon microdisplays,” said Andrew G. Sculley, CEO. “We at eMagin are proud that Amal has received the recognition he deserves.”
AttackIQ Secures $17.6 Million in Series B Financing
AttackIQ, a leader in the emerging market for continuous security validation, announced $17.6 million in Series B funding led by Khosla Ventures and existing investors including Index Ventures, Salesforce Ventures and Telstra Ventures. This brings AttackIQ’s total funding to approximately $35 million. The company will use the funds to continue development of its continuous security validation platform, increase hiring across all functional areas and further expand field operations. AttackIQ also announced that Brian Byun, partner of Khosla Ventures, has joined the company’s board of directors. “Since our initial investment in AttackIQ, we have seen the company achieve clear leadership in operationalizing the MITRE ATT&CK framework,” states Shardul Shah, partner at Index Ventures and AttackIQ board member. “We are proud to support the management team of AttackIQ. The combination of an obsessive focus on customers, category leadership, and significant momentum will set us up for success in our next chapter of growth.”
