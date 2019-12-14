Imbed Biosciences Inc., a privately held biotech company emerging as a leader in the development of advanced therapies for burns, chronic ulcers and surgical wounds, has closed its Series A Preferred Stock equity financing, which was expanded to $4 million due to investor demand. The funding will be used to commercialize the company’s FDA-cleared Microlyte Matrix wound dressing indicated for the management of chronic ulcers, burns, and surgical wounds. Microlyte Matrix is an ultrathin bandage made with bioresorbable polymers and a patented antimicrobial silver nanotechnology. Its ultrathin form factor allows it to closely conform to the underlying wound bed, kill bacteria hiding in deep wound tissue, and prevent biofilm colonization. The matrix is ultimately absorbed into the body, eliminating painful removal. “We are equally excited to have (Jeff) Hanson join our Board at this stage of the commercial growth. He brings invaluable experience and extensive relationship networks in both the biotech and financial industries,” said Ankit Agarwal, Indian American cofounder and CEO of the company. “The continued strong support of our investors is a compelling endorsement of Imbed’s team, technology, and clinical potential. This funding will help position Microlyte Matrix as a must-have next-generation wound dressing in hospitals and clinics, as well as accelerate development of our advanced product pipeline.”
Eros Acquires International Distribution Rights to 4 Bollywood Films
Eros International Plc., a Global Indian Entertainment Company, announced that it will release four Hindi language films across different genres later this year in several overseas markets including the U.K., U.S. and Middle East. First to release was the romantic action film titled “Marjaavaan” on Nov. 15, directed by Milap Zaveri, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh. Produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, the film is a dramatic, violent and action-packed love story. The second film distributed was “Pagalpanti,” on Nov. 22. The film is a comedy caper directed by filmmaker Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series and Panorama Studios. The story of the film revolves around a group of Indian tourists on vacation that turns into a patriotic mission. The comedy stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz and Arshad Warsi. Closely followed will be two other releases, one titled “Pati Patni Aur Who” and the other, “The Body.” The two starkly different films were scheduled to release simultaneously on Dec. 6. The former is a remake of a cult Bollywood film of the same name. Produced by T-Series and directed by Mudassar Aziz, the highly awaited film stars Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. The Body is a thriller mystery inspired by its Spanish antecedent. Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the film is headlined by Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor, Vedhika and Sobhita Dhulipala.
IndustryWired Magazine Names ‘Top 20 Extraordinary CEOs to Watch’
IndustryWired, a brand of Stravium Intelligence, has named ‘Top 20 Extraordinary CEOs to Watch’ in its October Magazine issue. The magazine issue recognizes 20 extraordinary CEOs who are revolutionizing industries by leading and building a strong team, combining best-in-class technology, and taking strategic decisions to make their organizations different from their peers. Among the list includes Abdul B. Subhani, president and CEO of Centex Technologies; Bipin Shah, chairman and CEO of Kovair; and Nin Desai, president and CEO of NIN Ventures. In today’s competitive digital ecosystem where there is a need for a more agile business structure in an organization, CEOs need to perform more than just building an innovative team and run the entire business. Their jobs are fundamentally different from other senior leadership roles.
Clean Cooking Alliance Announces 2019 Woman Entrepreneur of the Year
The Clean Cooking Alliance has named Neha Juneja, CEO and co-founder of India's largest cookstoves manufacturer Greenway Appliances, as the organization's 2019 Woman Entrepreneur of the Year. The award recognizes outstanding female leaders in the household energy sector who are advancing clean cooking solutions in emerging markets. Juneja founded Greenway in 2011 to deliver "high- and immediate-impact" household energy solutions to consumers in developing countries. Born and raised in India, Juneja felt a personal connection to this everyday challenge facing so many families. Juneja and her team consciously chose to serve consumers at the bottom of the pyramid, to set an example of a viable and successful business model that focuses on the needs of low-income customers. Juneja has grown Greenway into the biggest clean cooking enterprise in India. Under her leadership over the last eight years, Greenway has evolved from a bootstrapped team of three personnel to a large operation with over 110 employees across India, selling nearly one million stoves and generating approximately $12 million in revenues. "Through her dynamic leadership, Neha has grown her business from a team of three to now over 110 employees and has established an investment-ready enterprise. Neha's perseverance and tenacity, alongside a visionary spirit, is why we are celebrating here today," said Dymphna van der Lans, CEO of the Clean Cooking Alliance, while presenting the award at the Clean Cooking Forum 2019 in Nairobi, Kenya.
EMRA Announces ’45 Under 45’ List
The Emergency Medicine Residents’ Association, celebrating 45 years of supporting the future of emergency medicine, recognized 45 Under 45 influencers in emergency medicine. “We’re excited to introduce you to these outstanding young physicians whose contributions embody the spirit of the specialty. We can’t wait to experience the world they will bring us!” the association said. Among those recognized by EMRA included Abhi Mehrotra, Ali S. Raja, Rahul Sharma, Anand Swaminathan and Arjun Venkatesh.
By GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr., India-West Staff Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.